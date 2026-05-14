Monica Witt, Former US Army Intelligence Officer, Offered Classified Info to Iran, Facing $200,000 Reward

Monica Witt, a former US Army intelligence officer and former CIA counterintelligence operative, served in the military between 1997 and 2008 before working as a contractor and providing classified information to Iran, posing a threat to national security, according to the indictment. The FBI is offering a $200,000 reward for information leading to her arrest and prosecution.

أعلن مكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي (إف بي آي)، الخميس، رصد مكافأة قدرها 200 ألف دولار لمن يدلي بمعلومات تفضي إلى القبض على مونيكا ويت، وهي جندية سابقة في الجيش الأميركي وعميلة استخبارات سابقة في مكافحة التجسس.

ووفقا لبيان صحفي صادر عن مكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي في واشنطن، خدمت ويت، وهي عميلة استخبارات سابقة في سلاح الجو الأميركي وعميلة خاصة في مكتب التحقيقات الخاصة التابع لسلاح الجو، في الجيش بين عامي 1997 و2008، قبل أن تعمل مقاولة لدى وأتاحت خدمتها العسكرية وعملها كمقاولة الوصول إلى معلومات شديدة السرية تتعلق بالاستخبارات الخارجية ومكافحة التجسس، بما في ذلك الأسماء الحقيقية لعناصر سرية في مجتمع الاستخبارات الأميركي. ويزعم المسؤولون أن ويت قدمت معلومات حساسة للحكومة الإيرانية، مما عرض معلومات وبرامج حساسة وسرية خاصة بالأمن الأميركي للخطر، وفقا للائحة الاتهام.

ويعتقد أنها "تعمدت تقديم معلومات تعرض حياة الأفراد الأميركيين وعائلاتهم المتمركزين في الخارج للخطر، وأجرت أبحاثا لصالح إيران لتمكينها من استهداف زملائها السابقين في الحكومة الأميركية"





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Monica Witt Former US Army Intelligence Officer Former CIA Counterintelligence Operative Classified Information Iran National Security Reward Arrest Prosecution

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