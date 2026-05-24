Mixed Signals in Market Looking to Trump Administration

The administration of US President NAME is facing an unexpected and complex test of its economic policy-making amid rising pressure from a powerful, largely independent financial sector—the bond market. This increasing pressure is reflected in a significant hike in US Treasury yields, which have surged beyond the 4.5% mark, touching the highest level since January 2025.

https://aawsat.com/%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A7%D9%82%D8%AA%D8%B5%D8%A7%D8%AF/5276737-%D8%B1%D9%8A%D8%A7%D8%AD-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B3%D9%86%D8%AF%D8%A7%D8%AA-%D8%AA%D8%A8%D8%A7%D8%BA%D8%AA-%D9%88%D8%A7%D8%B4%D9%86%D8%B7%D9%86-%D9%88%D8%AD%D9%85%D9%89-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B9%D9%88%D8%A7%D8%A6%D8%AF-%D8%AA%D8%AE%D8%AA%D8%A8%D8%B1-%D9%83%D9%81%D8%A7%D8%A1%D8%A9-%D8%A3%D8%AC%D9%86%D8%AF%D8%A9-%D8%AA%D8%B1%D9%85%D8%A8لافتة شارع «وول ستريت» خارج بورصة نيويورك (رويترز) تواجه الإدارة الأميركيّة، برئاسة الرئيس دونالد ترمب، اختباراً معقداً وغير متوقع في إدارة دفة السياسة الاقتصادية؛ حيث لم يعد الضغوط نابعة من كواليس غرف القرار السياسي فحسب، بل من قوة سوقية هائلة ومستقلة إلى حد كبير؛ تتمثل في «سوق السندات الأميركية» التي بدأت تفرض شروطها، وتختبر مدى تحمل واشنطن لارتفاع تكاليف الاقتراض السيادي.

https://aawsat.com/%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A7%D9%82%D8%AA%D8%B5%D8%A7%D8%AF/5276737-%D8%B1%D9%8A%D8%A7%D8%AD-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B3%D9%86%D8%AF%D8%A7%D8%AA-%D8%AA%D8%A8%D8%A7%D8%BA%D8%AA-%D9%88%D8%A7%D8%B4%D9%86%D8%B7%D9%86-%D9%88%D8%AD%D9%85%D9%89-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B9%D9%88%D8%A7%D8%A6%D8%AF-%D8%AA%D8%AE%D8%AA%D8%A8%D8%B1-%D9%83%D9%81%D8%A7%D8%A1%D8%A9-%D8%A3%D8%AC%D9%86%D8%AF%D8%A9-%D8%AA%D8%B1%D9%85%D8%A8لافتة شارع «وول ستريت» خارج بورصة نيويورك (رويترز) تواجه الإدارة الأميركيّة، برئاسة الرئيس دونالد ترمب، اختباراً معقداً وغير متوقع في إدارة دفة السياسة الاقتصادية؛ حيث لم يعد الضغوط نابعة من كواليس غرف القرار السياسي فحسب، بل من قوة سوقية هائلة ومستقلة إلى حد كبير؛ تتمثل في «سوق السندات الأميركية» التي بدأت تفرض شروطها، وتختبر مدى تحمل واشنطن لارتفاع تكاليف الاقتراض السيادي





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