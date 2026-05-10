Ministry of Interior Confirms Penalties for Entering Mecca and Holy Sites During Hajj Season

The Ministry of Interior has confirmed the implementation of penalties for entering Mecca and holy sites during the Hajj season, which runs from the 14th day of Dhul-Hijjah to the 8th of Dhul-Qa'dah, including fines and banning violators from entering the Kingdom for a period of 10 years.

أكدت وزارة الداخلية تطبيق غرامة تصل إلى 20 ألف ريال بحق من يقوم أو يحاول من حاملي تأشيرات الزيارة بأنواعها كافة، القيام بالدخول إلى مدينة مكة المكرمة والمشاعر المقدسة أو البقاء فيهما، بداية من اليوم الأول من شهر ذي القعدة حتى نهاية اليوم الـ14 من شهر ذي الحجة، وترحيل المتسللين للحج من المقيمين والمتخلفين لبلادهم ومنعهم من دخول المملكة لمدة 10 سنوات.

وأهابت وزارة الداخلية بالجميع الالتزام بالتعليمات المنظمة لموسم حج هذا العام 1447 هـ والتعاون مع الجهات المعنية لتحقيق أمن وسلامة ضيوف الرحمن، وأن مخالفة هذه التعليمات تعرض مرتكبيها للعقوبات النظامية. ودعت إلى المبادرة بالإبلاغ عن المخالفين





OKAZ_online / 🏆 17. in SA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hajj Season Ministry Of Interior Gamara Carrying Out Hajj Remaining In Mecca Or Holy Sites

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Saudi Interior Ministry Urges Residents, Citizens to Follow Hajj Regulations and Report ViolationsThe Ministry of Interior in Saudi Arabia has urged citizens, residents, and visa holders of all types to adhere to the regulations governing the performance of Hajj and not to expose themselves to penalties, emphasizing that obtaining a valid Hajj permit is a fundamental requirement for performing the Hajj obligation. The Ministry of Interior called for compliance with the regulations for this year's Hajj season (1447 AH) and cooperation with the relevant authorities to ensure the safety and security of the guests of Allah, and to promptly report any violations via the number (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and the number (999) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions.

Read more »

Weqaya confirms monitoring of hantavirus cases linked to cruise ship in AtlanticThe Public Health Authority (Weqaya) revealed that it is closely following the developments regarding reported cases of Hantavirus linked to a cruise ship in the Atlantic Ocean. They indicated that the current assessment suggests that the level of risk is low, and the likelihood of the virus entering the Kingdom is very low. The Weqaya emphasized that their alert is part of continuous efforts to enhance health awareness among travelers, especially during the summer season, which sees an increase in travel and movement.

Read more »

Saudi Arabia Launches 'Road to Mecca' Initiative in Senegal to Facilitate Hajj Travel and AccommodationThe Saudi Arabia-led Road to Mecca initiative, launched in Senegal's Blaise Diagne International Airport, aims to streamline the travel and accommodation process for Hajj pilgrims from beneficiary countries. The program has served more than 1.25 million pilgrims in its eighth year, providing seamless processes from electronic visa issuance to baggage tagging and direct transport to accommodation locations in Mecca and Medina.

Read more »

Syrian Interior Ministry Detains Former Officer Suspected of Chemical AttacksThe Syrian Interior Ministry has detained a former officer who served under the Assad regime, accusing him of involvement in the 2013 chemical attack in Ghuta, Damascus.

Read more »

Syrian Security Forces Arrest Prominent Military LeaderThe Syrian Interior Ministry announced the arrest of Colonel General Salah Fegih Hassan, a prominent military leader in the former regime's forces, during a meticulous security operation.

Read more »

Food and Drug Administration Shuts Down Food Establishments Without Official Approval in Mecca and Medina Ahead of Hajj SeasonThe Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in Saudi Arabia has issued a warning to food establishments in Mecca and Medina, particularly those operating during the Hajj season, about the importance of adhering to three main guidelines, including obtaining necessary technical permits, complying with the permitted establishment limits, and not reopening closed establishments without formal approval. The FDA aims to strengthen food safety and consumer trust by enforcing these regulations. Violating these rules can expose businesses to severe penalties, including fines of up to 10 million Saudi riyals, mandatory cessation of food business activities for up to 180 days, and cancellation or suspension of permits for varying durations.

Read more »