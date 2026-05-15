Minister of Commerce Imposes Direct Penalties on Companies Failing to Submit Financial Statements

The Minister of Commerce, Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi, has approved the imposition of direct penalties on anyone who fails to fulfill their duty in submitting financial statements, in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Law and its executive regulations, with implementation starting today (Friday). The penalties will be imposed on all forms of small and micro companies, as per the criteria outlined in Article (7) of the executive regulations of the Companies Law.

أقر وزير التجارة الدكتور ماجد القصبي إيقاع عقوبات مباشرة على كل من أخلّ بأداء واجبه في إيداع القوائم المالية، وفقًا لأحكام نظام الشركات ولائحته التنفيذية، وبدأ تطبيقه بدءا من اليوم (الجمعة).

ووفقاً للقرار، فإن المخالفين جميع أشكال الشركات الصغيرة ومتناهية الصغر وفقاً للمعايير الواردة في المادة (السابعة) من اللائحة التنفيذية لنظام الشركات ستفرض عليهم غرامة قيمتها:8 آلاف ريال على المخالف في الشركة ذات مديرين أو أكثر8 آلاف ريال على المخالف في الشركة ذات المدير الواحد التي رأس مالها يقل عن (500 ألف ريال).12 ألف ريال على المخالف في الشركة ذات المدير الواحد التي يبلغ رأس مالها إلى (500 ألف ريال) أو أكثر. وعن الغرامة المفروضة على المخالفين في الشركة المساهمة غير المدرجة:20 ألف ريال على المخالف إذا كان رأس مال الشركة (5 ملايين ريال) فأكثر.

ونص القرار على أنه في حال تكرار مخالفة عدم إيداع القوائم المالية خلال المدة النظامية للسنة المالية اللاحقة لقرار المخالفة السابق مكتسب القطعية، فيتم زيادة الغرامة بنسبة (50%). وأكد القرار الوزاري على آلية تبليغ المخالفين بقرار المخالفة المباشرة بأن تكون وفقًا للآلية المنصوص عليها في المادة (94) من اللائحة التنفيذية لنظام الشركات





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Companies Law Financial Statements Direct Penalties Small And Micro Companies Article (7)

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