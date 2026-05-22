Minister of Interior Visits Operations and Control Center in Mina

The Minister of Interior, Chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, visited the Operations and Control Center in Mina, which is affiliated with the Saudi Energy Company, as part of his field follow-up on the readiness of the service sectors participating in the Hajj season 1447. He listened to an explanation about the electrical load management system and the mechanisms for monitoring and operating networks in the holy sites, as well as the proactive analysis methods for operational indicators based on artificial intelligence technologies.

زار وزير الداخلية رئيس لجنة الحج العليا الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، أمس (الخميس)، مركز العمليات والتحكم بمشعر منى التابع للشركة السعودية للطاقة، ضمن متابعته الميدانية لجاهزية القطاعات الخدمية المشاركة في موسم حج 1447.

واستمع وزير الداخلية إلى شرحٍ قدمه مساعد وزير الطاقة لشؤون الكهرباء المهندس ناصر بن هادي القحطاني عن منظومة إدارة الأحمال الكهربائية وآليات مراقبة الشبكات وتشغيلها في المشاعر المقدسة، إلى جانب أساليب التحليل الاستباقي للمؤشرات التشغيلية المعتمدة على تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي، بما يعزز موثوقية الخدمة، ويخفض زمن الاستجابة، ويرفع مستوى الجاهزية التشغيلية خلال موسم الحج. كما اطّلع وزير الداخلية رئيس لجنة الحج العليا على الأنظمة التقنية المستخدمة في متابعة الأحمال والتحكم بالشبكات الكهربائية بالزمن الفعلي، ودورها في تعزيز كفاءة التشغيل وسرعة الاستجابة للملاحظات التشغيلية، بما يسهم في دعم الخطط الأمنية والخدمية والصحية، وتعزيز استقرار الخدمات المقدمة لضيوف الرحمن.

واستمع وزير الداخلية إلى إيجاز عن مركز عمليات الأمن والسلامة، المعني باستقبال البلاغات الأمنية الطارئة ومتابعتها، والجهود التشغيلية والتقنية المبذولة لضمان سرعة الاستجابة والتعامل مع الحالات الطارئة، بما يعزز كفاءة الخدمات المقدمة خلال موسم الحج. حضر الزيارة مساعد وزير الداخلية الدكتور هشام بن عبدالرحمن الفالح، ووكيل وزارة الداخلية الدكتور خالد بن محمد البتال، ومدير عام مكتب الوزير للدراسات والبحوث اللواء خالد بن إبراهيم العروان





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Hajj Minister Of Interior Operations And Control Center Saudi Energy Company Electrical Load Management System Artificial Intelligence

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