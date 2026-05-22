Ministry of Interior: Residents who violate Hajj permit requirement face fines, deportation, and ban from entering Kingdom for 10 years

The Ministry of Interior emphasized that residents who violate the requirement to obtain a Hajj permit will be punished with a financial fine of (20,000) riyals, deportation, and a ban on entering the Kingdom for (10) years, confirming that obtaining a legal Hajj permit is a fundamental condition for performing the Hajj pilgrimage. The Ministry of Interior urged everyone to adhere to the regulations governing this year's Hajj season (1447 AH) and to cooperate with the relevant authorities to ensure the security and safety of the guests of Allah. It called for immediate reporting of violators through the number (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and the number (999) in other areas of the Kingdom.

22 مايو 2026 - 16:00 | آخر تحديث 22 مايو 2026 - 16:00شددت وزارة الداخلية على أن المقيمين المخالفين لشرط الحصول على تصريح للحج سيعاقبون بغرامة مالية (20,000) ريال والترحيل والمنع من دخول المملكة لمدة (10) سنوات، مؤكدة أن الحصول على تصريح حج نظامي شرط أساسي لأداء فريضة الحج.

وأهابت وزارة الداخلية بالجميع الالتزام بالتعليمات المنظمة لموسم حج هذا العام (1447هـ) والتعاون مع الجهات المختصة لتحقيق أمن وسلامة ضيوف الرحمن، وأن مخالفة هذه التعليمات تعرض مرتكبيها للعقوبات النظامية. ودعت إلى المبادرة بالإبلاغ عن مخالفيها عبر الرقم (911) في مناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية، والرقم (999) في بقية مناطق المملكة





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Hajj Ministry Of Interior Residents Permit Requirement Punishment Adhere To Regulations Report Violators Security And Safety Guests Of Allah

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