Minister of Interior Visits Ready Hajj Infrastructure

Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, the Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee, visited various developmental projects and health and service facilities in the holy sites. He inspected the readiness of these projects to ensure they meet the requirements for the Hajj season of 1447.

21 مايو 2026 - 22:49 | آخر تحديث 21 مايو 2026 - 22:49تابع وزير الداخلية رئيس لجنة الحج العليا الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز اليوم جاهزية عددٍ من المشاريع التطويرية والمنشآت الصحية والخدمية في المشاعر المقدسة، وذلك ضمن الجولات الميدانية التي يقوم بها لمتابعة استعدادات الجهات المشاركة في تنفيذ خطط موسم حج 1447.

استمع وزير الداخلية خلال زيارته مستشفى منى الطوارئ (2) على سير العمل بمنظومة الخدمات الصحية والطبية والإسعافية المقدمة لضيوف الرحمن، وتجول في عددٍ من الأقسام الطبية والإسعافية، مطلعًا على آليات استقبال الحالات وخطط التعامل مع البلاغات والحالات الحرجة، إلى جانب الطاقة التشغيلية للمستشفى والخدمات العلاجية والوقائية المقدمة للحجاج. وفي مشعر مزدلفة، تابع الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود الخدمات المقدمة ضمن مشروع مسار المشاعر، الذي يهدف إلى تقليل الإجهاد الحراري والبدني وتعزيز راحة وحركة الحجاج أثناء أداء المناسك، إضافةً إلى تجسّيد مفهوم الأنسنة، والارتقاء بالخدمات المقدمة، وتطوير البنية التحتية للمشاعر المقدسة بما يتوافق مع مستهدفات جودة الحياة.

قد وقف وزير الداخلية رئيس لجنة الحج العليا على جاهزية الكوادر الطبية والفنية والخطط المعدة للتعامل مع مختلف الحالات وفق أعلى المعايير الصحية، مؤكداً ما توليه القيادة الرشيدة من اهتمام بالغ بتوفير منظومة صحية متكاملة لضيوف الرحمن، وأهمية المحافظة على أفضل مستويات التكامل بين الجهات المعنية لضمان استدامة تقديم الرعاية الصحية طوال موسم الحج. ويشار إلى أنّ الوزير استمع إلى شفرات عن مستوى التكامل بين الفرق الطبية والإسعافية والخدمات والمساندة، ودور الأنظمة التقنية والتجهيزات الحديثة في دعم سرعة الاستجابة ورفع كفاءة الرعاية الصحية خلال موسم الحج، إلى جانب رفع الطاقة التشغيلية للمستشفى إلى 100%؛ بما يضمن الجاهزية الكاملة لتقديم الخدمات الصحية لضيوف الرحمن.

وفي مشعر عرفات، وقف على الترتيبات التنظيمية والخدمية المعدة في ساحات مسجد نمرة، واطّلع على الاستعدادات الخاصة بتنفيذ خطط إدارة الحشود وتنظيم حركة المشاة وتوفير الخدمات لتيسير تنقل الحجاج والمحافظة على سلامتهم خلال أداء صلاتي الظهر والعصر





OKAZ_online / 🏆 17. in SA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hajj Infrastructure Developmental Projects Health And Service Facilities Ready For Hajj Season 1447

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

King Salman's Council session in Jeddah: progress report on draft plans for this year's HajjSaudi Arabia's King Salman, at the Council of Ministers meeting in Jeddah, discussed the implementation of plans for this year's Hajj and the efforts to strengthen the Hajj program. The Cabinet highlighted the coordination and coordination between various government agencies and the Hajj system, and the efforts to develop all the services provided for pilgrims.

Read more »

وزير الداخلية يتلقى أول أمس العيد من حجاج مصر بمكة المكرمةوزير الداخليةPrince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz received the first Eid al-Adha holiday from the pilgrims to Mecca from Egypt's Minister of Interior, Major General Ashraf Abdel-Maati.

Read more »

حجاج إندونيسيا يستقبلون وزير الداخلية السعودي يرافقهم في Jaddaحجاج جمهورية إندونيسيا receives Saudi Interior Minister , Hajj Services Director , and other officials in Jeddah on their arrival.

Read more »

Second edition of 'Guidance in Hajj' seminar held by Ministry of Interior in Makkah region and attended by Assistant Minister of Interior for OperationsThe General Administration for Guidance and Counseling at the Ministry of Interior held a seminar titled 'Guidance in Hajj' in a second edition as a follow-up to the first edition held earlier. The seminar aimed to highlight the Kingdom's efforts in serving the guests of الرحمن through the role of security personnel during the Hajj seasons and to ensure the facilitation of pilgrims' rituals.

Read more »

Saudi Minister of Hajj Meets Portuguese Foreign Minister, Discusses Regional Developments and Stay of SecurityKingdom's Minister of Hajj, Al-Rabiea, Meets Foreign Minister of Portugal, Discussing Regional Developments and Stay of Security

Read more »

THE DIGITAL HIJAZ POLICYDigital Hajj Policy: The contemporary Hajj season is heavily reliant on a comprehensive digital platform, which includes various applications, smart platforms, systems, and essential departments such as transportation, health, telecommunications, and local services. Protecting and maintaining the security of these systems is critical to ensuring the efficient operation of services and the safety of Hajj pilgrims.

Read more »