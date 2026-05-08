Ministerial Abuse of Power and Neglect of Legislative Representatives

The news text highlights the abuse of power and neglect of legislative representatives by a minister in the Egyptian government. The minister, who is also the Health Minister, has been accused of ignoring the requests of MPs and even assaulting them. This behavior reveals a high level of executive power over the members of the parliament, who are supposed to be the representatives of the people. The news also mentions the poor health services and the financial burden on the Egyptian people, with the new budget indicating significant financial and economic pressure on the population, especially in the healthcare sector. The text also discusses the relationship between the government and the parliament, the lack of trust between the two, and the consequences of this relationship on the performance of the government and the parliament.

NEWS TEXT: إذ لم يكتف الوزير بتجاهل طلبات النواب وبينها لمواطنين يطلبون العلاج على نفقة الدولة، بل فاقم الأمر سوءا تعنيفه للنواب، ما كشف عن حالة تعالي من السلطة التنفيذية على أعضاء عبدالغفار، الذي يشغل وزير الصحة والسكان منذ آب/أغسطس 2022، مع تعيينه نائبا لرئيس الوزراء في منصب جرى إلغائه بالتغيير الوزاري الأخير شباط/فبراير الماضي، وكان قبلها وزيرا للتعليم العالي والبحث العلمي، يلاقي أداؤه الكثير من الانتقادات، فيما يربط البعض بين بقائه بمنصبه وبين كونه نجل اللواء عاطف عبدالغفار، أحد قيادات الجيش المصري السابقين.

وفي بلد يقبع نحو ثلثيه تحت خط الفقر والفقر المدقع، وتشير مؤشرات الموازنة الجديدة لحكومته عن عام يحمل الكثير من الضغوط المالية والاقتصادية على 108.8 ملايين مصري، وخاصة بملفات الصحة التي جاءت أرقامها أقل من النسب الدستورية (1.72 بالمئة من الناتج المحلي بينما الحد الأدنى وفقا للدستور 3 بالمئة)، تجمع نواب حول وزير الصحة لتقديم تسهيلات علاجية للمرضى في دوائرهم. ووفق المتداول، فإن اجتماعه بعدد من أعضاء مجلس الشيوخ (الغرفة الثانية للبرلمان ويبلغ 300 عضوا)، تسبب في تكدس أحدث سجالا حول كثرة عدد الطلبات المقدمة، وبين سوء تعامل مكتب الوزير مع طلبات النواب، ما دفع الوزير لمغادرة المكتب وترك النواب دون النظر في مطالبهم، قائلا:"أنا غلطان إني قابلتكم".

وبينما رأي مراقبون في الأمر"إهانة كبيرة من الوزير لممثلي السلطة التشريعية والرقابية بالبلاد", أكد آخرون أن"تصرف الوزير يأتي في سياق تراجع أدوار ومكانة أقدم برلمان عربي وأفريقي مع توالي الاختيارات الأمنية لأعضاء مجلسيه (النواب) و(الشيوخ)، وكون النواب مجرد ديكور لا يحق لهم الرقابة والمساءلة". وفي تعليقه على واقعة وزير الصحة، استنكر السياسي طارق الملط، غضب النواب من الوزير، مؤكدا أن"الوزير يفهم جيدا أنكم لستم اختيار الشعب وليس لكم حق الرقابة والمساءلة، وأن انتقادكم له لن يكون سببا في إبعاده أو استمراره وأنكم فقط لاستكمال الصورة".

وفي واقعة ثانية تكشف عن إهانة حكومية أخرى للبرلمان، تمثلت في تقاعس رئيس الوزراء مصطفى مدبولي، في الحضور ل"مجلس النواب" لإلقاء بيان الحكومة منذ تعديله الأخير شباط/فبراير الماضي، وفي المقابل وجه دعوة لمجموعة نواب للقائه بمجلس الوزراء بدلا من ذلك، ما قابله نواب معارضون بالرفض والانتقاد ما اضطر مدبولي للحضور إلى المجلس 21 نيسان/أبريل الماضي. تلك الوقائع دفعت مراقبين للتساؤل حول"سر تكرار إهانة الحكومة لأعضاء السلطة التشريعية، وعن حدود العلاقة بين النواب والوزراء، وأسباب السقوط بالسلطة التشريعية لهذا الحد وتبعات ذلك مستقبلا على أداء البرلمان والحكومة"





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Ministerial Abuse Of Power Neglect Of Legislative Representatives Health Services Financial Burden On The Population Relationship Between The Government And The Pa

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