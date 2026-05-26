Millions of Hajj Pilgrims Begin Journey to Mina from Arafat

More than 1.7 million pilgrims have begun their journey to Mina from Arafat, the third stage of their pilgrimage in the holy sites of Mecca and Medina. They have been praying and supplicating to Allah, asking for forgiveness of their sins and acceptance of their pilgrimage and good deeds. The journey to Mina is a mandatory part of the pilgrimage, and those who miss it will be held accountable. The Israeli media reported that Netanyahu left a smaller security cabinet meeting to speak with Trump.

بدأ أكثر من 1.7 مليون حاج، بعد غروب شمس الثلاثاء التاسع من ذي الحجة، النفرة إلى مشعر مزدلفة بقلوب خاشعة وخطى مطمئنة، بعد الوقوف على صعيد عرفات الطاهر وأداء الركن الأعظم من فريضة الحج.

وذكرت القناة أنه، إضافة إلى قطار المشاعر، جرى تجهيز أكثر من 24 ألف حافلة لتفويج الحجاج إلى مزدلفة. وعقب وصولهم إلى مزدلفة، يؤدي ضيوف الرحمن صلاتي المغرب والعشاء جمع تأخير، اقتداء بسنة النبي محمد صلى الله عليه وسلم، ثم يلتقطون الجمار ويبيتون هذه الليلة في مزدلفة، قبل التوجه إلى منى بعد صلاة فجر الأربعاء، أول أياموالمبيت بمزدلفة واجب، ومن تركه فعليه دم، والمستحب الاقتداء برسول الله صلى الله عليه وسلم في المبيت إلى أن يصبح.

وتُعد النفرة من عرفات إلى مزدلفة المرحلة الثالثة من مراحل تنقلات حجاج بيت الله الحرام في المشاعر المقدسة لأداء مناسك حجهم. وكان حجاج بيت الله الحرام قضوا نهار الثلاثاء على صعيد عرفات، ملبين متوجهين إلى الله بقلوب خاشعة، متضرعين أن يغفر ذنوبهم ويتقبل حجهم وصالح أعمالهم. وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية: نتنياهو غادر اجتماع المجلس الأمني المصغر لإجراء اتصال مع ترامبوسائل إعلام إسرائيلية: اتصال هاتفي الآن بين ترامب ونتنياه





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Hajj Pilgrims Mina Arafat Prayer Forgiveness Acceptance Mandatory Accountability Netanyahu Trump Meeting

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