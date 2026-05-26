Millions of Hajjis Gather for Day of Arafat in Saudi Arabia

More than 1.5 million pilgrims from outside Saudi Arabia are gathered at Mount Arafat for the major pilgrimage rite of Hajj, with the atmosphere filled with religious fervor as they await the sermon of the day.

تتواصل الأدعية والتلبيات، الثلاثاء في مشعر عرفة غربي السعودية، حيث يقف أكثر من 1.5 مليون حاج على صعيد عرفات لأداء الركن الأعظم من الحج، وسط أجواء إيمانية يترقب خلالها الحجاج خطبة اليوم.

وأظهر بث لقناة الإخبارية السعودية، حشود الحجاج وهم يرفعون أيديهم تضرعًا لله عند جبل عرفات، فيما تتردد التلبية في أرجاء المشعر: "لبيك اللهم لبيك". ومع دخول وقت الظهر، تُلقى خطبة يوم عرفة التي تتناول التوجيه والإرشاد والتذكير بفضائل هذا اليوم العظيم، ثم يؤدي الحجاج صلاتي الظهر والعصر جمعًا وقصرًا اقتداءً بسنة النبي محمد (صلى الله عليه وسلم).

ويترقب الحجاج خطبة عرفة التي سيلقيها الشيخ علي الحذيفي، إمام وخطيب المسجد النبوي، من مسجد نمرة، بعد تكليفه بها من رئاسة الشؤون الدينية للمسجد الحرام والمسجد النبوي. ويُعد الحذيفي أحد أقدم وأبرز أئمة وخطباء العالم الإسلامي، وعميد أئمة المسجد النبوي، كما يُنظر إليه بوصفه إحدى أبرز مرجعيات إجازات القراءات، لما عُرف عنه من رسوخ علمي ومكانة رفيعة في علوم القرآن والحديث والفقه، بحسب إعلام سعودي.

ويأتي تكليف الحذيفي بإلقاء خطبة يوم عرفة لعام 1447هـ/2026م ليكون الخطيب السابع عشر لخطبة عرفة في العهد السعودي، وكان الشيخ صالح بن عبد الله بن حميد قد ألقى خطبة يوم عرفة لموسم حج 1446هـ من مسجد نمرة. ومع غروب شمس الثلاثاء، تبدأ جموع الحجيج بالتوجه إلى مشعر مزدلفة، حيث يؤدون صلاتي المغرب والعشاء جمعًا وقصرًا، ثم يبيتون ليلتهم في أجواء إيمانية عامرة بالذكر والشكر لله تعالى على ما أنعم به عليهم من أداء هذا الركن العظيم.

وفي 22 مايو/أيار أعلنت السعودية وصول أكثر من 1.5 مليون حاج من خارج المملكة، وفي الموسم الماضي، بلغ عدد الحجاج مليونا و673 ألفا و230 حاجًا من الداخل والخارج، مقارنة بأكثر من مليون و833 ألف حاج في 2024





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Hajj Mount Arafat Pilgrims Sermon Religious Fervor

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