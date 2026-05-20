Militarily and Geopolitically Motivated War between Iran, US and Israel, its impact on Turkey

In a report issued by the Turkish National Intelligence Academy (MGHA) titled 'Military and Geopolitical Impact of the Ongoing War between Iran, US and Israel and Its Impact on Turkey', it was emphasized that the ongoing war between Iran, the US, and Israel has far-reaching consequences for Turkey in terms of military and geopolitical dynamics. The report highlighted that the war has led to significant transformations in modern warfare terms, regional security balances, and strategic priorities of Turkey.

قالت أكاديمية الاستخبارات الوطنية التركية إن الحرب بين إيران والولايات المتحدة، وإسرائيل تشكل مؤشرًا على دخول النظام الأمني الدولي مرحلة جديدة تتسم بتفكك البنية القائمة وتحول جذري في طبيعة الحروب.

وورد في التقرير الاستخباري الصادر عن الأكاديمية أن الحرب خلقت نتائج متعددة الأبعاد في مفاهيم الحرب الحديثة والتوازنات الأمنية الإقليمية والأولويات الاستراتيجية للتركيا. وذكر التقرير أيضًا أن البنية التحتية الحيوية والمنشآت الطاقة وشبكات الرادار وأنظمة الاتصالات ومراكز اللوجستيات أصبحت أهدافًا رئيسية للحرب الحديثة. كما أفاد التقرير بأنه على مستوى تركيا، أدت الحرب إلى الحاجة إلى مقاربة استراتيجية جديدة تشمل دفاع الجوي والصاروخي والسيطرة على الطيف الكهرومغناطيسي، وأمن البنية التحتية الاستراتيجية، واستدامة الذخائر، وقدرات الحرب الإدراكية، وهياكل القيادة والسيطرة الموزعة.

حيث شدد على أهمية تطوير القدرات الحالية ضمن إطار رؤية استراتيجية متكاملة ومستدامة لتحقيق ذلك، وبما يعزز موقع تركيا في المرحلة الجديدة أحد الفاعلين المرصحين للأمن والاستقرار





aa_arabic / 🏆 8. in SA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Military Dynamics Geopolitical Impact Turkey Iraqi-Kurdish Conflict Syrian Civil War Lebanese Escalation Turkish-Russian Relations Turkish-Israeli Relations Iranian Civil War Iraq Reconstruction

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israeli Study Assesses Options, Challenges in Iran War Amid U.S.-Iran DiplomacyA study by the Israeli Institute for National Security Studies (IISS) assesses the current war with Iran, highlighting 'bad' options for the Israeli side and 'positive' scenarios, along with practical recommendations related to the blockade, nuclear negotiations, and the possibility of renewed military operations. The study also discusses the limited success of the war against Iran following the 'Operation Spring of the People' incident in June 2025, as well as Iran's growing military capabilities and regional proxy network, including Hezbollah.

Read more »

War on Iran: Companies worldwide suffer losses of over $25 billion, report showsAnalytical report by Reuters states that the American-Israeli war on Iran resulted in losses of over $25 billion worldwide, affecting various industries and companies across the globe. The review of data published since the outbreak of the war offers insights into its impact, including rising energy costs, disrupted supply chains, and trade disruptions resulting from Iran's control over the Strait of Hormuz.

Read more »

Russian Nuclear Drills after New START Expiration Sparked by US Conflict with UkraineThe Kremlin launches large-scale nuclear exercises in response to prolonged tensions with the West, particularly the US, amidst growing fears of war in Ukraine.

Read more »

أكبر بثلاثة أضعاف.. موقع أمريكي يتحدى تقدير البنتاغون لكلفة الحرب على إيرانتجاوز الإنفاق الأمريكي على العملية ضد إيران 85 مليار دولار خلال الـ79 يوما منذ بدايتها، حسبما تفيد بيانات موقع Iran War Cost Tracker المتتبع لتكاليف الحرب الإيرانية.

Read more »

American-Iran Talks Enter Critical Stage, Trump Keeps Military Option on the Table Amid Prospect of DealThe United States and Iran are negotiating, with both sides reportedly showing signs of a potential agreement. However, US President Donald Trump threatens to launch a military strike against Iran if Tehran does not comply with US demands, despite the postponement of a planned missile strike. After Iran sent a new peace proposal to the US, Trump orders the US military to hold off on a planned missile strike but maintains readiness for a large-scale attack.

Read more »

Trump to Attend G7 Summit in France, Despite Disputes on Various Issues, Including Iran War and TariffsAccording to Agence France-Presse, US President Trump will attend the G7 Summit in France in mid-June, coming despite differences with allies on various issues, including the Iran war and tariffs.

Read more »