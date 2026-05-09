Mideast turmoil over US ship passages in Hormuz Strait ignites Saudi fears of Iranian retaliation

The US move sparked anxiety among Saudi officials who feared Iranian retaliation, worrying that it could escalate tensions, reignite the conflict, or trigger further attacks against regional infrastructure or allies. Saudi diplomats expressed support for cooling tensions, while emphasizing their preference for diplomatic solutions and their rights to defend themselves.

مازالت تخشى من ان التحركات الامريكية في مضيق هرمز قد تعرضها لنيران الانتقام الايراني خصوصا بعد أن أبلغت واشنطن الخليجيين انها لن ترد علىستبدأ بتوجيه السفن عبر مضيق هرمز أثار غضب المسؤولين السعوديين، إذ كانوا يخشون من أن تؤدي هذه الخطوة إلى تحفيز المزيد من الهجمات الإيرانية على حلفاء الخليج وإشعال الصراع مجددًا، وفقًا لما قاله مسؤولان أمريكيان.

وقال السفير رياض قرملي نائب وزير الخارجية السعودي للدبلوماسية العامة، إن"السعودية تدعم خفض التصعيد وتجنب التوتر، إضافة إلى المفاوضات والجهود المبذولة بشأنها". عندما تحدث السعوديون وحلفاء الخليج الآخرين مع مسؤولي إدارة دونالد ترامب ومسؤولي الجيش الأمريكي للتعبير عن مخاوفهم من أن العملية قد تكون شديدة الخطورة، ولسؤالهم عن كيفية رد الولايات المتحدة على أي عدوان إيراني مرتبط بالعملية، أوضح الجانب الأمريكي أن التركيز الرئيسي ينصب على التوصل إلى اتفاق سلام، وأن الولايات المتحدة على الأرجح لن ترد على الضربات الإيرانية التي قد تستهدف البنية التحتية في المنطقة، بحسب المسؤولين الأمريكيين.

ونقلت الشبكة عن مسؤول شرق أوسطي، أن المملكة تفضل الحلول الدبلوماسية، لكنها تحتفظ بحق الدفاع عن النفس وتدعم حق حلفائها الخليجيين في الدفاع عن أنفسهم. وأضاف المسؤول أن"الطريقة التي كان سيُنَفَّذ بها مشروع الحرية كانت محفوفة بالمخاطر وكان من ممكن أن تؤدي إلى تصعيد". كما أشار إلى أن"كل شيء جرى احتواؤه خلال ساعات وكان أقل دراماتيكية مما يبدو".

وتابع المسؤول أن مثل هذه القضايا كانت تُعالَج سابقًا عبر بضع مكالمة هاتفية،لكن في العالم الذي نعيش فيه اليوم فإن التسرع في نشر الأمور على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي يضعها تحت الأضواء بشكل كبير. وقال مسؤول كبير في إدارة ترامب إن"لتركيز ينصب على إنجاز الاتفاق"، وأشار أحد المسؤولين إلى أن العملية لن تُستأنف في المستقبل القريب، لأن مخاوف حلفاء الخليج لا تزال قائمة. بسياس





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Mideast Turmoil US Ship Passages In Hormuz Strait Iranian Retaliation Saudi Fears Arab-Iranian Rivalry Hormuz Strait Saudi-US Relations

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