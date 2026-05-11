Mecca Weather Center Predicts Heavy Rain, Hail, Floods, and Dust Storms

The National Meteorological Center predicts heavy rainfall and hail with electrical storms, flash floods, and dust storms in parts of Mecca and the southern region of Jeddah and the surrounding mountains, causing dust and limited visibility, and winds of up to 50 km/h.

المركز الوطني للأرصاد يتوقع هطول أمطار رعدية متوسطة إلى غزيرة على أجزاء من مكة المكرمة والجزر الجنوبية وتسببها السيول ذوبان الأتربة والغبار وتحدي الأتربةsodium weather center predicts heavy rainfall with hail in Mecca and southern Jeddah causing flash floods and dust storms with wind gusts of 34 km/h and gusts of up to 50 km/h wind speeds and visibility of less than 10 meters in certain areas and limited visibility and dust in the whole region with a maximum rain of 50 mm per hour and a maximum wind gust of 34 km/h on the mountains of Jazan and Asir and the mountains of Jeddah and the warm moist winds of 34 km/h blowing from the north east and blowing from the east north east for the mountains of Asir and mountains of Asir blowing from north west and blowing from the north west for mountains of Jazan and mountains of Meidan blowing from the north west for the mountains of these mountains to the north west and mountains blowing from the north west and mountains ofAsir the mountains ofJazan blowing from the north west and mountains ofJazan blowing from the.

المركز الوطني للأرصاد يتوقع هطول أمطار رعدية متوسطة إلى غزيرة على أجزاء من مكة المكرمة والجزر الجنوبية وتسببها السيول ذوبان الأتربة والغبار وتحدي الأتربةsodium weather center predicts heavy rainfall with hail in Mecca and southern Jeddah causing flash floods and dust storms with wind gusts of 34 km/h and gusts of up to 50 km/h wind speeds and visibility of less than 10 meters in certain areas and limited visibility and dust in the whole region with a maximum rain of 50 mm per hour and a maximum wind gust of 34 km/h on the mountains of Jazan and Asir and the mountains of Jeddah and the warm moist winds of 34 km/h blowing from the north east and blowing from the east north east for the mountains of Asir and mountains of Asir blowing from north west and blowing from the north west for mountains of Jazan and mountains of Meidan blowing from the north west for the mountains of these mountains to the north west and mountains blowing from the north west and mountains ofAsir the mountains ofJazan blowing from the north west and mountains ofJazan blowing from the





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National Meteorological Center Weather Forecast Flash Floods Dust Storms Mecca And Jeddah Cavities Rain And Hail H D

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