Merit in Medina: A Showcase of Saudi Arabia's Hajj and Umrah Programs for Foreign Visitors

The exhibit celebrates Saudi Arabia's efforts in serving Islam and promoting moderation and tolerance through its Hajj and Umrah programs for foreign visitors. Visitors can see visuals and documentaries showcasing the country's dedication to serving Muslims and caring for its holy sites. They can see multiple presentations on the program's activities and statistics, as well as a detailed run down of the participating hosts and the countries they are from.

أقامت وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد، في مقار برنامج ضيوف خادم الحرمين الشريفين للحج والعمرة والزيارة بمكة المكرمة، معرضًا مصاحبًا يهدف إلى تعريف الضيوف والزائرين بالرسالة السامية التي تضطلع بها المملكة في خدمة الإسلام والمسلمين، ونشر منهج الوسطية والاعتدال، إلى جانب إبراز جهودها المتواصلة في العناية بضيوف الرحمن.

استعرض المعرض أقوال القيادة الحكيمة -أيدها الله- وجهودها في خدمة الحجاج والمعتمرين والزوار، وسلّط الضوء على ما تقدمه وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد، عبر برنامج ضيوف خادم الحرمين الشريفين للحج والعمرة والزيارة، من خدمات متكاملة للمستضافين، تُجسد كرم الضيافة وحسن الاستقبال والرعاية الشاملة طوال رحلتهم الإيمانية. وتضمن المعرض عرضًا توثيقيًا لمسيرة البرنامج، وأعداد المستضافين ودولهم، إضافة إلى تقديم محتوى مرئي عبر شاشات تقنية حديثة، تضم أفلامًا وثائقية تُبرز جهود المملكة في خدمة الإسلام والمسلمين، والعناية بالحرمين الشريفين وقاصديهما.

وأشاد عدد من ضيوف خادم الحرمين الشريفين للحج والعمرة والزيارة بما شاهدوه من جهود نوعية وتقنيات حديثة تعكس حجم العناية التي توليها المملكة لضيوف الرحمن، مؤكدين أن ما تقدمه من خدمات متكاملة أسهم في تمكين الحجاج والمعتمرين من أداء مناسكهم بكل يسر وطمأنينة. ورفع الزوار شكرهم لقيادة المملكة -حفظها الله-، على الدعم والاهتمام الكبير في خدمة حجاج بيت الله الحرام والمعتمرين والزوار.





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Saudi Arabia Hajj Umrah Foreign Visitors Religion Moderation Tolerance Services Tech Visuals Documentaries Activities Statistics Hosts Countries

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