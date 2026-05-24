Members elected in Syrian People's Assembly polls

The spokesperson for the High Commission for the People's Assembly elections, Nawar Najma, announced the victory of members for the People's Assembly from different areas. Some prominent winners are Afrhad Anwar Shahin, Shawakh Ibrahim Al-Assaf, and Ibrahim Mustafa Al-Ali, among others.

The spokesperson for the High Commission for the People's Assembly elections, Nawar Najma, announced that members have been elected from various regions. Afrhad Anwar Shahin and Shawakh Ibrahim Al-Assaf won membership in the People's Assembly in the Ain Arab area in Aleppo Governorate.

Ibrahim Mustafa Al-Ali, Omar Issa Hays, and Fisla Youssef won membership in the People's Assembly in the Hasakah district. Meanwhile, Khim Hussein Ibrahim, Ridwan Othman Sido, Abdulhalim Khidr Al-Ali, and Mahmoud Madi Al-Ali won membership in the People's Assembly in the Qamishli district. The elections started this morning in the Hasakah and Aleppo governorates, with voting ending at 12 noon





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Syrian People's Assembly Election Results Members Elected Ain Arab Area Hasakah District Qamishli District

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