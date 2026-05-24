Last Afwa of Hajj Pilgrims Depart from Mina in Makkah

The last afwa of Hajj pilgrims departed from Mina in Makkah today, heading to Makkah for the Hajj rituals this year, amidst a spiritual atmosphere filled with tranquility, after an emotional journey that began with a visit to the Prophet's Mosque for prayer, followed by ihram and departure to the Sacred Sites.

ودّع ميقات ذي الحليفة بالمدينة المنورة اليوم، آخر أفواج حجاج بيت الله الحرام المتوجهين إلى مكة المكرمة لأداء مناسك الحج هذا العام، وسط أجواء إيمانية وروحانية مفعمة بالسكينة، بعد رحلة إيمانية استهلها ضيوف الرحمن بزيارة المسجد النبوي للصلاة فيه، قبل الإحرام والانطلاق إلى المشاعر المقدسة.

وشهد الميقات حركة انسيابية في تفويج الحافلات، وتنظيم حركة الحجاج، بتنسيق مكثف بين مختلف الجهات الحكومية والأهلية المعنية بمنظومة الحج، التي سخّرت طاقاتها البشرية والإمكانات التشغيلية لضمان مغادرة ضيوف الرحمن بيسر وطمأنينة





al_jazirah / 🏆 12. in SA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hajj Pilgrims Mina Makkah Spiritual Atmosphere Tranquility Emotional Journey Ihram Sacred Sites Governmental And Non-Governmental Agencies Technological Platforms Health Services Emergency Services Multilingual Services Support For The Elderly And Disabled Distribution Of Sunshades And Cold Water Efforts To Serve Pilgrims Temporary Organization Of Hajj Rituals

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Saudi Security Leaders Discuss Hajj Operations Amid ThreatsSaudi security officials have emphasized that they will not tolerate any practices that deviate from the holy purposes of Hajj. They made the statement during a press conference at the 911 Security Operations Center in Mecca, discussing the security plans for this year's Hajj season. The event also involved a review of the routes, regulations, and security measures in place for the Hajj. Saudi security officials expressed readiness to ensure that pilgrims return home safely.

Read more »

Prince Khalid bin Faisal Reviews Hajj Committee Outcomes and Operational PlansAdvisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Advisor to the Emir of the Makkah Region and Chairman of the Permanent Committee for Hajj and Umrah, Prince Khalid bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz, has reviewed the outcomes of the committee's meetings and the operational plans for this year's Hajj season 1447. He listened to a detailed explanation from the Vice Chairman of the Committee, Deputy Emir of the Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, about the results of his tours in the holy sites and the on-ground assessment of several vital locations to ensure their readiness and the completion of preparations to welcome the guests of Allah and serve them in the best possible manner.

Read more »

Preparation of Hajj Pilgrims in Yemen amid Conflict, Ensuring Smooth Journey for Religious PilgrimageStricter security measures are in place to ensure safe journey of pilgrims as Saudi Arabia aims to facilitate safe and peaceful Hajj year after year.

Read more »

Ministry of Interior: Accusing Foreigners and Citizens of Haunting Public Transport In Saudi ArabiaThe Saudi Ministry of Interior has announced that the Hajj security forces apprehended one expatriate and three citizens at the entrances of the holy city of Mecca for violating Hajj regulations and instructions by transporting five violators who did not have permits to perform Hajj. The ministry has issued administrative decisions, including financial penalties, imprisonment, public shaming, and legal procedures for confiscating vehicles used in transporting the violators. Ministry of Interior urges all citizens and expatriates to adhere to and comply with the Hajj regulations and instructions.

Read more »

Saudi Hajj: As Tens of Thousands of Iranian Pilgrims Continue to Disrupt Travel SchedulesA critical examination of the influx of Iranian pilgrims to Saudi Arabia during the ongoing hostilities between Iran and Saudi Arabia, the challenges posed by their presence, as well as the measures put in place to ensure their safety and security during their pilgrimage.

Read more »

Saudi Hajj: As Tens of Thousands of Iranian Pilgrims Continue to Disrupt Travel SchedulesA critical examination of the influx of Iranian pilgrims to Saudi Arabia during the ongoing hostilities between Iran and Saudi Arabia, the challenges posed by their presence, as well as the measures put in place to ensure their safety and security during their pilgrimage.

Read more »