London Jewish Protest: Hundreds Gather in Tight Security for Rally Against Anti-Semitic Attacks

A large gathering of hundreds of people took place in the heart of London, near the Prime Minister's residence, to protest against the increasing number of anti-Semitic attacks in the UK. The event was organized by Jewish organizations in response to the rise in hate crimes against the Jewish community.

وسط إجراءات أمنية مشددة وتعزيزات شرطية في وسط العاصمة لندن، شارك مئات الأشخاص، الأحد، في تجمع أمام مقر رئاسة الوزراء في شارع "عشرة داونينغ ستريت" في لندن؛ استجابةً لدعوة منظمات يهودية للتظاهر احتجاجاً على ما يصفونه ب"ارتفاع الاعتداءات على المجتمع اليهودي" في بريطانيا.

وأقامت الشرطة الحواجز المؤدية إلى وايت هول، كما خضع المشاركون لتفتيش دقيق قبل السماح لهم بالوصول إلى المكان. ولوّح الحضور بالأعلام البريطانية والأيرلندية والإسرائيلية، كما رفعوا لافتات وشعارات تدعو إلى وقف الكراهية والعنف، مؤكدين على ضرورة حماية المجتمعات الدينية وتعزيز التعايش في البلاد. في بداية الفعالية، واجه وزير العمل بات ماكفادن صيحات استهجان وهتافات "أين ستارمر؟

" أثناء صعوده إلى المنصة، وقال: "أسمع غضبكم، أسمع ألمكم، أنا ضد معاداة السامية وأقف معكم". كما قوبل زعيم الديمقراطيين الليبراليين إد ديفي باستهجان، بينما حظيت زعيمة المحافظين كيمي بادينوك ونائب زعيم حزب الإصلاح البريطاني ريتشارد تايس بتصفيق وهتافات دعم. وبحسب ما ذكرت صحيفة الغارديان، فأن تنظيم هذا التجمع جاء رداً على أشهر من "أعمال العنف المعادية" لليهود، بما في ذلك هجمات حرق متعمدة على مجتمعات يهودية، وطعن شخصين يهوديين بريطانيين في غولديرز غرين بتاريخ 29 أبريل/نيسان.

وبعد الهجوم في شمال لندن، رفعت بريطانيا مستوى التهديد الإرهابي إلى "شديد". كما سجّلت لندن في أبريل/نيسان أعلى معدل لجرائم الكراهية ضد اليهود خلال عامين. كما يأتي بعد الانتخابات المحلية التي شهدت الأسبوع الماضي فوزاً كبيراً لحزب الإصلاح اليميني المتشدد، وكذلك لحزب الخضر اليساري المناهض لإسرائيل، ما أدى إلى تزايد الدعوات المطالبة باستقالة ستارمر. وقال زعيمة المحافظين كيمي بادينوك إنها "قلقة من تصاعد التطرف والإرهاب حول العالم".

من جانبه، دعا إد ديفي إلى تعزيز إجراءات الأمن وتغييرات في برامج مكافحة الإرهاب، بينما هاجم ريتشارد تايس حزب العمال متهماً إياه بغياب القيادة في مواجهة معاداة السامية. ويقول منظمو الفعالية، التي انطلقت من أمام داونينغ ستريت عند الساعة الواحدة ظهراً، إن معاداة السامية "خارج السيطرة في بريطانيا"





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London Jewish Protest Anti-Semitic Attacks UK Prime Minister's Residence Tight Security Jewish Community Hate Crimes Jewish Organizations Jewish Community Anti-Semitic Attacks UK Prime Minister's Residence Tight Security Jewish Community Hate Crimes Jewish Organizations

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