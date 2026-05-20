Libya Hopes for Tourism Recovery Despite Political and Structural Divisions and Damage to Archaeological Sites

The authorities in western Libya are banking on the recovery of the tourism sector, relying on a gradual improvement in security conditions and development in infrastructure. However, this optimism is challenged by political and structural divisions, as well as numerous complaints about the fragility of archaeological sites and historical museums. Minister of Tourism Nuredin Fuzani expresses optimism about the revival of tourism in Libya, citing a positive trend in security since 2021, the development of roads, bridges, airports, and the growth of hotels, resorts, and recreational facilities in several Libyan cities, which have contributed to the revitalization of tourism. However, this optimism faces numerous challenges, including the institutional split between two ministries of tourism, one in the west led by Fuzani and the other in the east led by Ali Al-Khalma. According to a former National Congress member, Nadia Rashid, the talk of reviving the tourism sector in Libya remains limited to partial and local indicators, rather than a stable and comprehensive revival at the national level. She emphasizes that, despite any improvement, the current situation remains fragile due to the political and structural divisions in the country, which make it difficult to achieve a real and sustainable tourism revival.

ليبيا تراهن على تعافي السياحة رغم الانقسام وإهمال الآثارتراهن السلطات في غرب ليبيا على تعافي القطاع السياحي، مستندة إلى ما تصفه بتحسن تدريجي في الأوضاع الأمنية وتطور في البنية التحتية، غير أن هذا الرهان لا يزال يصطدم بانقسام سياسي ومؤسسي، إلى جانب شكاوى كثيرة بشأن هشاشة أوضاع المواقع الأثرية والمتاحف التاريخية.

ويبدي نصر الدين الفزاني، وزير السياحة في حكومة «الوحدة» المؤقتة، تفاؤلاً بانتعاشة سياحية في البلاد، متحدثاً عن تحسن أمني منذ عام 2021، وتطوير الطرق والجسور والتوسع في المطارات، إلى جانب نمو الفنادق والمنتجعات والمرافق الترفيهية في عدد من المدن الليبية، بما أسهم في تنشيط الحركة السياحية، وفق تصريحات محلية أدلى بها مؤخراً





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Libya Tourism Recovery Security Infrastructure Archaeological Sites Political Divisions Structural Divisions Tourism Sector Minister Of Tourism Nuredin Fuzani Nadia Rashid Tourism Revival Fragility Of Archaeological Sites Development Of Roads Growth Of Hotels Recreational Facilities

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