Libyan Council Calls for Investigation into Sports Arena Incidents

The Libyan Council has expressed its concern over the escalating incidents and violence that occurred in Tripoli following a football match, resulting in casualties and property damage. The Council has directed authorities to launch a prompt investigation to hold accountable those responsible for the neglect of vital infrastructure and the instigation of violence.

وفق بيان للمجلس الرئاسي الليبي الذي اعتبر هذه الأعمال "مساسا خطيرا بهيئة الدولية"، وعبر عن أسفه جراء سقوط إصابات في صفوف العسكريين والمدنيين موقع "عين ليبيا" المحلي نقل عن المكتب الإعلامي للواء 444 قوله إن الأحداث أسفرت عن مقتل أحد منتسبيه وإصابة 7 آخرين، إضافة لأنباء عن جرحى بين المشجعين أعلن المجلس الرئاسي الليبي، الجمعة، التوجيه بفتح تحقيق فوري لمحاسبة المسؤولين عن إهمال تأمين المرافق الحيوية إثر أعمال شغب رياضي وسط العاصمة طرابلس أسفرت عن قتيل وعدد من المصابين بجانب أضرار مادية.

ومساء الخميس، أضرم محتجون من مشجعي كرة القدم النار في جزء من مبنى رئاسة الوزراء بحكومة الوحدة الوطنية وسط طرابلس، عقب أعمال شغب شهدتها مباراة فريقي الاتحاد والسويحلي في الدوري المحلي. ووفق موقع "عين ليبيا" المحلي، تعرضت مرافق الملعب لأضرار مادية، وأُحرقت سيارة نقل خارجي لقناة "ليبيا الرياضية"، وآلية عسكرية تابعة للواء 444.

كما نقل الموقع عن المكتب الإعلامي للواء المكلف بتأمين محيط الملعب، قوله إن الأحداث أسفرت عن وفاة أحد منتسبيه وإصابة سبعة آخرين، إضافة إلى أنباء عن جرح عدد من مشجعي نادي الاتحاد. وأعرب الرئاسي الليبي في بيان، عن قلقه البالغ إزاء التطورات الميدانية والأحداث التي شهدتها مدينة طرابلس مساء الخميس، في أعقاب مباراة كرة قدم، انحرفت عن مسارها الرياضي لتصل حد استهداف ديوان مجلس الوزراء، بأعمال تخريب وحرق.

كما عبر عن أسفه لسقوط إصابات في صفوف العسكريين والمدنيين، معتبرا هذه الأعمال "مساسا خطيرا بهيئة الدولة وسيادتها". وقال إنه أصدر "تعليماته للأجهزة المختصة، لمباشرة التحقيقات الفورية لمحاسبة المسؤولين عن الإهمال الجسيم الذي أدى إلى فشل تأمين المرافق الحيوية، والكشف عن المتورطين في أعمال الشغب". وشدد الرئاسي الليبي على أن "يد القانون ستطال كل من تسول له نفسه العبث بمؤسسات الدولة أو ترويع المواطنين".

ودعا المجلس اتحاد كرة القدم وكافة المؤسسات الرياضية إلى تحمل مسؤولياتها الوطنية في إرساء قواعد الشفافية والنزاهة ل "ضمان حقوق كافة الأندية وجماهيرها ووأد مسببات الفتنة"





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Libya Council Incidents Violence Football Match Property Damage Investigation Hold Accountable Neglect Of Vital Infrastructure Instigation Of Violence

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