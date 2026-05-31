The news text reveals the details of the recent decision made by Liverpool to terminate their contract with manager Arnie Sloth, following a disappointing season that saw a significant decline in the team's performance compared to the previous season.

كشفت تقارير صحفية عن تفاصيل جديدة وراء قرار ليفربول إنهاء التعاقد مع مدربه الهولندي أرني سلوت، بعد موسم مخيب للآمال شهد تراجع الفريق بشكل كبير مقارنة بالموسم السابق.

إن إدارة النادي فقدت الثقة في قدرة سلوت على إعادة الفريق إلى المنافسة على الألقاب، بعدما تراجع من بطل للدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز إلى فريق يصارع من أجل ضمان التأهل إلى دوري أبطال أوروبا. المفاجأة الحقيقية كانت بتصريحات رومانو، بان "رسالة" النجم المصري محمد صلاح، كان لها دور كبير في إقالة سلوت.

ورأى مراقبون أن تصريحات صلاح حملت انتقادات غير مباشرة للنهج الفني الذي اتبعه سلوت خلال الموسم الأخير، والذي ابتعد عن الأسلوب الهجومي السريع والضاغط الذي صنع نجاحات ليفربول في السنوات الماضية. ووفقا لرومانو، فأن إدارة ليفربول قرأت الرسالة، ولاحظت التفاعل الكبير للاعبين مع رسالة صلاح على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، لتقوم بعدها بعكس قرار الإبقاء على سلوت، والإقدام على إقالته.

وقال صلاح إنه يشعر بالفخر لما حققه مع النادي منذ تحول ليفربول "من المشككين إلى المؤمنين، ومن المؤمنين إلى الأبطال،" لكنه أكد أن تكرار الهزائم هذا الموسم كان أمرا مؤلما ولا يليق بجماهير النادي. وأضاف النجم المصري أنه يريد رؤية ليفربول يعود إلى "فريق الروك الثقيل" الهجومي الذي تخشاه الفرق المنافسة، مشدداً على أن هذه الهوية يجب أن تبقى ثابتة وغير قابلة للتفاوض، وأن على كل من ينضم إلى النادي التأقلم معها.

كما أوضح صلاح أن الفوز ببعض المباريات بين الحين والآخر لا يتناسب مع طموحات ليفربول، مؤكدا أن المنافسة على الألقاب يجب أن تبقى الهدف الأساسي للنادي





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Liverpool Manager Decision Terminate Contract Season Decline Performance Manager Decision Terminate Contract Season Decline Performance

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