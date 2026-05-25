Lionel Messi Suffers Leg Injury, Leaves Inter Miami Match Against Philadelphia Union

Argentine star Lionel Messi left the field during his team Inter Miami's match against Philadelphia Union, which they won 6-4, affected by a leg injury before being substituted in the 73rd minute for his teammate 'Matteo Silvetti'. Football fans are eagerly awaiting to know Messi's condition, the details of the injury, and the results of the medical examinations that the player will undergo, before the start of the 2026 World Cup and his first match with his national team against Algeria on June 16, while Messi has not officially decided on his participation in the World Cup for the sixth time.

25 مايو 2026 - 05:10 | آخر تحديث 25 مايو 2026 - 05:56غادر النجم الأرجنتيني ليونيل ميسي، أرضية ملعب مباراة فريقه إنتر ميامي ونظيرة فيلادلفيا يونيون والتي كسبها بنتيجة 6-4، متأثراً بإصابته في الساق قبل استبداله في الدقيقة 73 بزميله «ماتيو سيلفيتي».

إذ يترقب مشجعو كرة القدم بفارغ الصبر معرفة وضع «ميسي» وتفاصيل الإصابة ونتيجة الفحوصات الطبية التي سيخضع لها اللاعب، قبل انطلاق مونديال 2026 وخوض أول مواجهة مع منتخب بلاده أمام الجزائر 16 يونيو القادم، في الوقت الذي لم يقرر فيه ميسي رسميًا مشاركته في كأس العالم للمرة السادسة





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Lionel Messi Inter Miami Philadelphia Union Leg Injury Substitution 2026 World Cup Algeria

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