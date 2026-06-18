Lionel Messi's Impact on Adidas Sales and the Rise of Red Sneakers in World Cup

The article highlights the significant impact of Lionel Messi on the sales of Adidas and the rise of red sneakers in the 2026 World Cup. Messi's goals and performance in the tournament boosted Adidas sales, with a 44% increase in global searches for the Adidas F50 shoe he wore. The article also mentions the influence of Messi's popularity on the rise of red sneakers as a visual trend in the tournament.

لم يقتصر تأثير ليونيل ميسي على قيادة الأرجنتين للفوز على الجزائر بثلاثية نظيفة في دور المجموعات من كأس العالم، بل امتد إلى تعزيز الزخم التجاري لشركائه التسويقيين، وفي مقدمتهم شركة أديداس، وفقا لشركة JD Sports .

وسجل قائد المنتخب الأرجنتيني أهدافه الثلاثة في الدقائق 17 و60 و76 على ملعب كانساس سيتي، ليرفع رصيده في البطولة ويصبح هداف النسخة الحالية، كما عادل الرقم القياسي المسجل باسم الألماني ميروسلاف كلوزه كأفضل هداف في تاريخ كأس العالم برصيد 16 هدفاً. أظهرت بيانات شركة JD Sports أن أداء ميسي ظهر مباشرة على اهتمام المستهلكين بمنتجات أديداس، إذ ارتفعت عمليات البحث العالمية عبر "جوجل" عن حذاء Adidas F50 الذي ارتداه بنسبة 44% خلال المباراة.

كما قفزت عمليات البحث عن عبارة "قميص ميسي" بنسبة 47%، في مؤشر على استمرار التأثير التسويقي للاعب الأكثر تتويجاً بجائزة الكرة الذهبية في التاريخ. وفي السوق الفرنسية، سجل حذاء Adidas F50 زيادة أكبر بلغت 67% في عمليات البحث على الموقع المحلي للعلامة التجارية، ليصبح من بين أكثر الأحذية الكروية جذباً للاهتمام خلال البطولة. يُعد حذاء F50 أحد أبرز المنتجات في محفظة أديداس لكرة القدم، ويرتبط تاريخياً بمفاهيم السرعة والمهارة الهجومية.

ولا يقتصر الترويج لهذا الطراز على ميسي فقط، إذ تضم قائمة سفرائه عدداً من أبرز نجوم اللعبة، من بينهم لامين يامال، ومحمد صلاح، وفلوريان فيرتز، وريان شرقي، وعثمان ديمبيلي، ما يمنحه حضوراً واسعاً في كبرى البطولات الدولية. بعيداً عن المنافسة داخل الملعب، تحولت الأحذية الوردية إلى واحدة من أبرز الظواهر البصرية في كأس العالم 2026، مع اعتماد عدد من نجوم المنتخبات على ألوان وردية وفوشية لافتة للنظر، ما رفع الطلب عليها في الشركة المصنعة لها.

ويعزو خبراء هذا الانتشار إلى قدرة هذه الألوان على التباين بشكل كبير مع العشب الأخضر، ما يجعلها أكثر وضوحاً للمشاهدين داخل الملاعب وعبر شاشات التلفزيون. كما أسهمت اتجاهات الموضة الرياضية وتطور تقنيات الأصباغ والشاشات عالية الدقة في تعزيز حضور هذه الأحذية، لتصبح جزءاً من المشهد التسويقي والبصري للبطولة إلى جانب المنافسة الرياضية. تظهر الأرقام قدرة ميسي على تحويل الإنجازات الرياضية إلى قيمة تجارية مباشرة للعلامات المرتبطة به، في وقت تتنافس فيه الشركات الرياضية على الاستفادة من الشعبية العالمية للنجوم الكبار.

ويحمل النجم الأرجنتيني الرقم القياسي في عدد مرات الفوز بجائزة الكرة الذهبية برصيد 8 جوائز، كما صنع الجزء الأكبر من مسيرته مع نادي برشلونة بين عامي 2004 و2021، حيث توج بعشرة ألقاب للدوري الإسباني وأربعة ألقاب لدوري أبطال أوروبا وسبعة ألقاب لكأس ملك إسبانيا، فضلاً عن تصدره قائمة هدافي النادي التاريخيين. وعلى المستوى الدولي، قاد ميسي الأرجنتين إلى لقب كأس العالم 2022، كما أحرز لقبي كوبا أمريكا عامي 2021 و2024، ليواصل تعزيز مكانته كأحد أكثر الرياضيين تأثيراً داخل الملعب وخارجه





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Adidas Lionel Messi World Cup Red Sneakers Sales Impact Popularity

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