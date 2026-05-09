Lebanon Escalation: Israeli Strikes on Southern Villages and Hezbollah Response

The escalation in Lebanon since the ceasefire on April 17, 2020, has been the most severe since then, with Israeli airstrikes targeting dozens of southern villages and Beirut's outskirts. Hezbollah responded with a missile attack on an Israeli military convoy near the Masgavim site in northern Israel.

تصعيد هو الأعنف منذ الهدنة.. غارات إسرائيلية تطال الجنوب اللبناني ومحيط بيروت وحزب الله يرد بهجوم مسيّرشهد لبنان اليوم تصعيداً هو الأعنف منذ وقف إطلاق النار في 17 أبريل، مع شن الطيران الإسرائيلي سلسلة غارات على عشرات القرى الجنوبية ومحيط بيروت استهدفت سيارات ومناطق سكنية، فيما أعلن حزب الله الرد بهجوم مسيّر على تجمع لجنود إسرائيليين قرب مسغاف عام، وسط حصيلة قتلى بلغت 2750 ونزوح أكثر من مليون شخص.

شهد جنوب لبنان، لليوم الثاني على التوالي، تصعيدًا وُصف بالأعنف منذ بدء سريان وقف إطلاق النار في أبريل الماضي، مع تبادل مكثف للهجمات بين الجيش الإسرائيلي وحزب الله. وشنّ الطيران الإسرائيلي سلسلة غارات استهدفت عشرات القرى والبلدات الجنوبية، بينها حاروف وكفر تبنيت وحداثا والنبطية، إضافة إلى برج رحال وجناتا والسكسكية والعباسية، وفق ما أفادت به تقارير ميدانية.

كما نفذ الجيش الإسرائيلي غارتين قرب بيروت، استهدفتا سيارتين في منطقتي السعديات وملتقى النهرين – الشوف، على بعد نحو 20 كيلومترًا جنوب العاصمة، إلى جانب استهداف ثلاث سيارات أخرى في مواقع متفرقة جنوبًا. في المقابل، أعلن حزب الله تنفيذ هجوم بواسطة “محلّقة انقضاضية” استهدف تجمعًا لجنود إسرائيليين قرب موقع مسغاف عام شمال إسرائيل، مؤكدًا أن العملية جاءت ردًا على استمرار الضربات الإسرائيلية داخل الأراضي اللبنانية.

ويأتي هذا التصعيد بعد يوم من غارات إسرائيلية مكثفة طالت عشرات البلدات في الجنوب ومناطق في البقاع شرقي لبنان، رغم استمرار اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار المعلن منذ 17 أبريل الماضي. وتشير المعطيات إلى أن المواجهات المتواصلة منذ الثاني من مارس أسفرت عن مقتل 2750 شخصًا ونزوح أكثر من مليون، خاصة من جنوب لبنان والضاحية الجنوبية لبيروت، وسط مخاوف من اتساع دائرة التصعيد مجددًا





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Lebanon Israeli Airstrikes Hezbollah Response South Lebanon Battles Casualties Escalation

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