Lebanon Braces for Escalating Israeli Strikes as 27 Killed in Day of Violence

The escalation of violence in Lebanon's south and other regions has resulted in the death of 27 people and the injury of 30 others, with the Israeli military targeting dozens of towns and villages.

شهد لبنان، السبت، تصعيدا إسرائيليا واسعا في في الجنوب والجبل والبقاع الغربي، عبر غارات مكثفة وقصف مدفعي واستهدافات بالطائرات المسيرة، في واحدة من أعنف موجات التصعيد الأخيرة.

وبحسب معطيات أولية، أسفرت الهجمات الإسرائيلية عن مقتل 27 شخصا وإصابة نحو 30 آخرين خلال يوم واحد، فيما أعلنت وزارة الصحة اللبنانية لاحقا سقوط قتيل وإصابة 13 شخصا في غارة على بلدة بدياس جنوب البلاد، بينهم 6 أطفال وسيدتان. وشملت الغارات الجوية الإسرائيلية عشرات البلدات الجنوبية، بينها النبطية الفوقا، حاروف، كفرتبنيت، أرنون، دير أنطار، تولين، المنصوري، العباسية، صفد البطيخ، ميفدون، مجدل سلم، كفررمان، طيردبا، برج رحال، ياطر، حبوش والسكسكية، إضافة إلى مناطق في البقاع الغربي شرقي لبنان مثل قليا والأحمدية.

كما نفذت الطائرات المسيّرة الإسرائيلية استهدافات في صور والدامور والسعديات وتبنين وحاريص والعباسية والمنصوري والشهابية وكفردونين والنبطية الفوقا وأنصار وحاروف وكفرتبنيت. وترافق ذلك مع قصف مدفعي مكثف طال بلدات عدة بينها بيت ياحون، فرون، يحمر الشقيف، زوطر الشرقية، المنصوري، مجدل زون، برعشيت وقبريخا، إلى جانب تفجيرات نفذها الجيش الإسرائيلي داخل بلدات حدودية مثل ميس الجبل، عيترون، الخيام، يارون وكفركلا.

وبحسب الحصيلة النهائية، تعرضت 71 بلدة ومنطقة لبنانية للقصف والاستهداف بأكثر من 80 غارة وضربة خلال ساعات، ما يعكس اتساع رقعة العمليات العسكرية وارتفاع مستوى التوتر على الجبهة اللبنانية. أخبار العالمأخبار العالم العربيأخبار العالم العربيأخبار العال





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