Lebanon Braces for US Sanctions on Hezbollah and Amal Leaders

Lebanon is preparing for the potential impact of US sanctions on Hezbollah and Amal leaders, despite the country's legal obligation to comply with the decision. The sanctions target Hezbollah and Amal leaders, including four Hezbollah MPs and two Amal security officials, for obstructing the peace process and hindering efforts to disarm Hezbollah.

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Lebanon Hezbollah Amal US Sanctions Peace Process Dismantling Hezbollah's Military Wing

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