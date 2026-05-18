Lebanese citizens inspect damages to a residential building in Bkirya after an Israeli missile strike that resulted in the death of a Hamas leader and his 17-year-old daughter

The text describes the aftermath of an Israeli missile strike in Bkirya, Lebanon, which resulted in the death of a Hamas leader and his daughter. The article mentions the efforts of Lebanese citizens to inspect the damages and the political tensions between Israel and Hamas.

NEWS TEXT: https://aawsat.com/%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B9%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%85-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B9%D8%B1%D8%A8%D9%8A/%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%85%D8%B4%D8%B1%D9%82-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B9%D8%B1%D8%A8%D9%8A/5274594-%D9%88%D9%82%D9%81-%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%86%D8%A7%D8%B1-%D9%81%D9%8A-%D8%AC%D9%86%D9%88%D8%A8-%D9%84%D8%A8%D9%86%D8%A7%D9%86-%D9%8A%D8%A8%D9%82%D9%89-%D9%85%D8%B9%D9%84%D9%91%D9%82%D8%A7%D9%8B-%D9%88%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A5%D9%81%D8%B1%D8%A7%D8%AC-%D8%B9%D9%86%D9%87-%D8%A8%D9%8A%D8%AF-%D9%88%D8%A7%D8%B4%D9%86%D8%B7%D9%86مواطنون يتفقدون الأضرار التي لحقت بمبنى سكني في بعلبك بعد غارة إسرائيلية استهدفته وأسفرت عن مقتل قائد في حركة «الجهاد الإسلامي» وابنته البالغة من العمر 17 عاماً (أ.

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Lebanon Hamas Israeli Missile Strike Bkirya Damages Political Tensions Causes Of Ceasefire Violation Iran-US Relations US Support For Lebanese President Joseph Aoun Hamas' Stance On Ceasefire Military Meeting In Washington Lebanese Army Deployment In Southern Lebanon Possible Timeline For Israeli Withdrawal From Role Of The US In The Peace Process Likelihood Of Renewed Conflict In The Region

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