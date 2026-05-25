Lebanese President Calls for Complete Israeli Withdrawal from Lebanon, Reiterates National Demand

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun reiterates the national demand for the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanon, stating that the state is working towards achieving this through direct negotiations with Israel, which will not be a compromise or a surrender.

أكد الرئيس اللبناني جوزيف عون، الإثنين، أن الانسحاب الإسرائيلي الكامل من الأراضي اللبنانية مطلب وطني لا تنازل عنه، والدولة تعمل على تحقيقه من خلال التفاوض الذي لن يكون تنازلا ولا استسلاما.

وقال عون، في بيان بمناسبة ذكرى التحرير التي تصادف اليوم، إنه " في مثل هذا اليوم من عام 2000 "كتب الجنوب ملحمة غير مسبوقة حين انسحب الاحتلال الإسرائيلي نتيجة صمود أبناء هذه الأرض وتضحياتهم، فكان 25 مايو يوما للكرامة الوطنية الجامعة". وأضاف :"تأتي ذكرى التحرير هذا العام ولبنان يرزح تحت وطأة واقع مؤلم، فالاعتداءات الإسرائيلية لم تتوقف، وقرى جنوبية عزيزة لا تزال تئن تحت وطأة احتلال متجدد في انتهاك فاضح لكل القرارات الدولية وفي مقدمتها القرار 1701".

سيبقى الضامن الوحيد للأمن الوطني والسلامة الإقليمية ، معتبرا أن "جميع اللبنانيين يستحقون دولة قوية متماسكة بشرعية مؤسساتها المدنية والعسكرية ، وعادلة بقوانين لا تمييز فيها ، وموحدة بارادة شعبها وتضامنهم ". انسحبت من المناطق التي كانت تحتلها في جنوب لبنان في 25 مايو عام 2000، بعد احتلالٍ دام 22 عاما باستثناء مزارع شبعا وتلال كفرشوبا والجزء اللبناني من بلدة الغجر. ويحتفل لبنان بعيد المقاومة والتحرير في نفس اليوم من كل عام.

وخلال حرب عام 2024 احتلت القوات الإسرائيلية عدة تلال في جنوب لبنان، ولم تلتزم ببنود اتفاق وقف الأعمال العدائية بينها وبين لبنان، الذي بدأ تنفيذه في 27 نوفمبر 2024. وخلال العام الحالي، وسّعت إسرائيل احتلالها، وأقامت خطا أصفرا يضمّ عشرات القرى في جنوب لبنان. وأطلق رئيس الجمهورية مبادرة للحد من التصعيد الإسرائيلي المتجدد ضد لبنان في التاسع من مارس الماضي قضت بإطلاق مفاوضات مباشرة مع إسرائيل.

وعقد الاجتماع الأول، بين سفيري لبنان وإسرائيل، في وزارة الخارجية الأميركية في 14 أبريل الماضي، أعقبه الإعلان عن وقف لإطلاق النار ليل 16 أبريل الماضي. ومن المقرّر أن يعقد اجتماع بين وفود عسكرية من لبنان وإسرائيل في 29 من الشهر الحالي، في وزارة الدفاع الأميركية (البنتاغون)





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Lebanon Israeli Withdrawal National Demand Direct Negotiations Compromise Surrender

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