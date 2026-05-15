Lebanese Health Ministry Reports 3 Medical Staff Deaths in Israeli Strikes on Harouph

The Lebanese Health Ministry reported the deaths of 3 medical staff members in Israeli strikes on Harouph, a southern Lebanese town. The strikes also caused damage to a medical center and injured 6 medical staff members in the city of Sidon.

أفادت وزارة الصحة اللبنانية، مساء يوم الجمعة، بسقوط 3 قتلى من المسعفين، جراء غارة إسرائيلية استهدفت بلدة حاروف جنوب لبنان. وذكرت الوكالة الوطنية للإعلام أنه تم تسجيل سقوط إصابات وقتلى في صفوف المسعفين بغارات إسرائيلية على دفعتين استهدفت مركز إسعاف ل“الهيئة الصحية الإسلامية” في بلدة حاروف، ما أدى إلى تدميره.

كما أعلنت وزارة الصحة اللبنانية أن الجيش الإسرائيلي استهدف بشكل مباشر مركز الرعاية الصحية الأولية في مدينة صور، ما أدى إلى تسويته بالأرض، والتسبب بأضرار كبيرة في مستشفى حيرام المجاور، وإصابة 6 من الطاقم الطبي للمستشفى. وأوضحت الوزارة أن“الاعتداء على مركز الرعاية الأولية في صور طال منشأة طبية معروفة تديرها النجدة الشعبية، وتشرف عليها وزارة الصحة العامة، من ضمن شبكة مراكز الرعاية الأولية المنتشرة في مختلف المناطق اللبنانية، وهو ما يشكل خرقا واضحا إضافيا ومتكررا لاتفاقيات جنيف التي تكفل حماية المنشآت والوحدات الطبية والمستشفيات”





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Lebanon Israel Medical Staff Strikes Damage Injuries

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