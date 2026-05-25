Lebanese PM: Day of Israel's Withdrawal, Return of Refugees Will Be a Celebration for Lebanon

Lebanese Prime Minister Naef Salam said that the day of Israel's complete withdrawal and the return of refugees will be a celebration for Lebanon, marking the 25th anniversary of the liberation of the south and the Israeli withdrawal in 2000, after 22 years of occupation. He also emphasized the need for a day of solidarity with the families of the martyrs, the wounded, the prisoners, and the refugees, and the people of the south and the front lines.

قال رئيس الوزراء اللبناني نواف سلام، الاثنين، إن يوم انسحاب إسرائيل“الكامل” من بلاده، وعودة النازحين بأمان سيكون“eيد” بالنسبة للبنان. وجاء ذلك وفق بيان لسلام، بمناسبة عيد“المقاومة والتحرير”، الموافق 25 مايو/ أيار من كل عام، إحياء لذكرى تحرير جنوب البلاد وانسحاب الجيش الإسرائيلي في ذلك التاريخ من عام 2000، بعد 22 عاما من الاحتلال.

وقال سلام: “لنجعل من مناسبة عيد المقاومة والتحرير هذا العام، يوم تضامن مع عائلات الشـهداء، ومع الجرحى والأسرى والنازحين، وأهلنا الصامدين في الجنوب والقرى الأماميّة”.

“وأما العيد فلن نستعيده إلا يوم انسحاب اسرائيل الكامل من أرضنا، وعودة أهلنا إليها بأمان وكرامة”. في وقت سابق الاثنين، قال الرئيس اللبناني جوزاف عون، في تصريحات بالذكرى نفسه، إن“ذكرى التحرير تأتي هذا العام ولبنان يرزح تحت وطأة واقع مؤلم، فالاعتداءات الإسرائيلية لم تتوقف، وقرى جنوبية عزيزة لا تزال تئن تحت وطأة احتلال مُتجدد، في انتهاك فاضح لكل القرارات الدولية”.

يتواصل الخروقات الإسرائيلية للهدنة الهشة المعلنة منذ 17 أبريل/ نيسان الماضي، والتي جرى تمديدها لمدة 45 يوما حتى مطلع يوليو/ تموز المقبل. منذ 2 مارس/ آذار الماضي، تشن إسرائيل هجوما موسعا على لبنان، أسفر عن مقتل 3 آلاف و151 قتيلا و9 آلاف و571 جرحى، حتى مساء الأحد، إضافة إلى نزوح أكثر من مليون شخص، وفقا لمعطيات رسمية.

وتحتل إسرائيل مناطق بجنوب لبنان، بعضها منذ عقود والبعض الآخر منذ الحرب السابقة بين 2023 و2024، فيما توغلت خلال العدوان الراهن لمسافة نحو 10 كلم داخل الحدود الجنوبية.





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