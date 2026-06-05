Lebanese Leader Criticizes Israel's Proposal, Calls for Full Ceasefire

Lebanese leader Nabil Beqiri criticized the proposal for a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, stating that it was 'hybrid' and 'poisoned.' He emphasized the need for a complete and unconditional ceasefire, without any preconditions or destruction of existing structures.

وصف رئيس مجلس النواب اللبناني نبيه بري، الجمعة، إعلان النوايا الممهد لاتفاق وقف إطلاق النار مع إسرائيل بأنه"هجين تم تفخيخه". وفي ختام 4 جولات تفاوض بواشنطن، أعلنت الولايات المتحدة ولبنان وإسرائيل، الخميس، إعلان نوايا يتضمن وقفا كاملا لنيران"حزب الله" وإبعاد عناصره من منطقة جنوب نهر الليطاني.

ويعتمد الإعلان المذكور على الوقف الكامل لنيران"حزب الله", وإخلاء جميع عناصره من منطقة جنوب الليطاني جنوبي لبنان. وقال بري في بيان وصل الأناضول:"كان من الممكن النظر إلى الاتفاق بإيجابية لو نصّ على وقف لإطلاق النار دون قيد أو شرط براً وبحراً وجواً، ودون هدم أو تجريف لكل ما هو قائم". واعتبر أن النص"تم تفخيخه عبر تضمينه بنودا تتعلق بوقف إطلاق النار من جانب حزب الله وإجلاء عناصره من منطقة جنوب نهر الليطاني".

وأضاف بري أن الاتفاق"كان سيحمل جانباً إيجابياً أيضاً لو تضمّن انسحاباً إسرائيليا إلى خارج الحدود المحتلة، لكنه تضمّن مناطق تجريبية ومنع دخول أي جهات فاعلة إليها"، الأمر الذي اعتبره"انتقاصاً من مبدأ الانسحاب الكامل". وأوضح أنه يوافق على نقطتين أساسيتين، الأولى أن"يُفهم وقف إطلاق النار على أنه كامل وشامل دون قيد أو شرط براً وبحراً وجواً ومن دون تجريف أو هدم لكل ما هو قائم".

وأردف قائلا:"الثانية أن يتم انسحاب حزب الله من جنوب الليطاني بالتوازي مع انسحاب القوات الإسرائيلية من المناطق التي احتلتها". واليوم، صرح الرئيس اللبناني جوزاف عون، بأن الولايات المتحدة ستحدد موعد وآلية تنفيذ وقف إطلاق النار مع إسرائيل، وقد يبدأ بعد 24 ساعة من إبلاغها بالموافقة.

وذكر عون في بيان أن نتائج الجولة الرابعة من المفاوضات تضمنت"نقاطا مهمة جدا لصالح لبنان"، واعتبر أنها"تشكل الفرصة الأخيرة للدخول في وقف نهائي وشامل لإطلاق النار، على أن يتحمّل كل طرف المسؤولية في حال عدم التجاوب". وأضاف أنه"فور تلقي الأجوبة من الأطراف الداخلية المعنية، ولا سيما حزب الله، سيتم إبلاغ الجانب الأمريكي بالموقف اللبناني، ليُبنى على الشيء مقتضاه".

ومنذ 2 مارس/ آذار تشن إسرائيل عدوانا موسعا على لبنان، خلف 3 آلاف و526 قتيلا و10 آلاف و733 جريحا حتى الخميس، إضافة إلى أكثر من مليون نازح، وفق معطيات رسمية. وظل"حزب الله" يرد على خروقات إسرائيل الدموية اليومية لاتفاق وقف إطلاق النار الهش الساري منذ أبريل/ نيسان الماضي. وتنفذ الحكومة اللبنانية خطة لحصر السلاح بيد الدولة، بما فيه سلاح"حزب الله", لكن الحزب يتمسك بسلاحه، ويشدد على أنه حركة مقاومة للاحتلال الإسرائيلي.

واتفقت بيروت وتل أبيب، وفقا للبيان الثلاثي على"الإسراع في إنشاء مناطق تجريبية تتولى فيها القوات المسلحة اللبنانية السيطرة الحصرية على الأراضي، مع استبعاد جميع الجهات المسلحة غير التابعة للدولة". وحول هذه المناطق، قال عون إن لبنان"اقترح أن تكون البداية في (بلدتي) الزوطرين الشرقية والغربية، مع (بلدة) يحمر وقلعة الشقيف (تحتلها إسرائيل)، نظرا إلى رمزية هذه المنطقة وقربها من مدينة النبطية" جنوبي لبنان.

ووفق البيان الثلاثي، اتفق لبنان وإسرائيل على استئناف مفاوضات المسارين السياسي والأمني خلال الأسبوع الذي يبدأ في 22 يونيو/ حزيران الجاري، بهدف التوصل إلى"اتفاق شامل للسلام والأمن". وتحتل إسرائيل مناطق بجنوبي لبنان، بعضها منذ عقود، وأخرى منذ الحرب السابقة بين عامي 2023 و2024، فيما توغلت خلال العدوان الراهن لمسافة تزيد على 10 كيلومترات، وهو أعمق توغل منذ أكثر من 25 عاما، عندما انسحبت من الجنوب اللبناني عام 2000.

كما تحتل إسرائيل فلسطين وأراضي في سوريا، وترفض الانسحاب منها وقيام الدولة الفلسطينية المستقلة المنصوص عليها في قرارات الأمم المتحدة ذات الصلة





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