Lebanese Health Ministry Reports 2951 Deaths and 8988 Injuries in Israeli Aggression

The Lebanese Health Ministry announced on Friday that the number of fatalities and injuries caused by Israeli aggression in Lebanon since March 2 has reached 2,951 and 8,988 respectively, citing 55 fatalities and 164 injuries in the past 48 hours.

أعلنت وزارة الصحة اللبنانية، الجمعة، ارتفاع حصيلة ضحايا العدوان الإسرائيلي على لبنان منذ 2 مارس/آذار الماضي إلى 2951 قتيلاً و8 آلاف و988 مصاباً، بعد تسجيل 55 قتيلاً و164 جريحاً خلال الساعات الـ48 الأخيرة.

وفي السياق، حذَّر منسق الشؤون الإنسانية في لبنان عمران ريزا من ‘حصيلة مروعة’ للضحايا المدنيين نتيجة الاعتداءات الإسرائيلية رغم سريان وقف إطلاق النار. تزامناً مع تصعيد ميداني.. انطلاق اليوم الثاني من جولة محادثات لبنان وإسرائيل في واشنطن، الإمارات والهند توقعان اتفاقيات بـ5 مليارات دولار وشراكة دفاعية استراتيجية، كما ينذر جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي بإخلاء 10 بلدات جنوبي لبنان وسط تصعيد رغم الهدن





TRTArabi / 🏆 9. in SA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lebanon Israeli Aggression Health Ministry Deadly Fighting Humanitarian Crisis

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pressure Care: "The New York Times" Defends Autocratic Report Against Lobbyist PressureThe New York Times refused Israeli pressure to withdraw a detailed article that exposed systematic sexual assaults against Palestinian detainees by Israeli security forces and investigators. Despite Israeli calls for removing the report, The New York Times defended and reaffirmed the credibility of the investigative journalist behind the report, stating that the facts were backed up by direct testimonies from victims, independent reports from human rights organizations, and the United Nations.

Read more »

لبنان وإسرائيل تبدأ محادثات سلام جديدة في واشنطن بعد مقتل 22 شخصاً في غارات إسرائيليةLebanon and Israel begin new peace talks in Washington today, with a ceasefire that is still in effect, despite the deaths of hundreds in Israeli strikes. Ahead of the negotiations, the Lebanese Ministry of Health reported the death of 22 people, including eight children, on Wednesday as Israel intensified its air strikes.

Read more »

ارتفاع بنسبة 66% في شكاوى جامعات إسرائيلية من المقاطعة الأكاديمية بسبب حروب تل أبيب على غزة ولبنان وإيرانA report revealed a 66% increase in complaints from Israeli universities regarding academic boycotts due to Tel Aviv's wars on Gaza, Lebanon, and Iran, deepening Israel's academic isolation.

Read more »

Israeli Prime Minister's Secret Visit to UAE and Meeting with President Mohammed bin Zayed Al NahyanThe Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has denied a reported secret visit to the UAE and meeting with President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during the war with Iran. The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs has denied the visit and the reception of any Israeli military delegation on their territory. The UAE statement emphasized that its relations with Israel are declared and based on the Abraham Accords, not on secrecy or hidden arrangements. The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs also called on the media to exercise caution and not spread unverified information or use it to create political impressions.

Read more »

Lebanese Humanitarian Chief Warns of 'Horrible' Civilian Casualties Amid Israeli AttacksThe head of the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Lebanon, Mr. Emad Riz, has warned of a 'horrible' toll of civilian casualties in Lebanon due to Israeli attacks, despite the ceasefire.

Read more »

Lebanese Education Minister Suspends High School Exams, Adopting CertificatesLebanese Education Minister, Rima Kourayem, has announced the suspension of high school exams this year and the adoption of certificates and a test in school premises as a replacement. The decision is unexpected for students and their families, while teachers are also affected, as they are accustomed to similar decisions during crises and wars.

Read more »