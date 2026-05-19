League bans Southampton from Premier League playoff final due to spying allegations

The English Premier League has banned Southampton from the final of the playoff to determine the third team to be promoted to the Premier League, due to allegations of spying on other teams.

أعلنت رابطة الدوري الإنجليزي لكرة القدم، الثلاثاء، استبعاد فريق ساوثهامبتون من نهائي الملحق المؤهل للبريميرليغ مع خصم أربع نقاط من رصيده للموسم المقبل بسبب واقعة التجسس على ميدلسبره وفريقين آخرين من الفرق المنافسة.

وقالت الرابطة في بيان رسمي: "أعلنت لجنة تأديبية مستقلة اليوم طرد نادي ساوثهامبتون من تصفيات بطولة سكاي بيت بعد أن اعترف النادي بارتكاب انتهاكات متعددة للوائح رابطة الدوري الإنجليزي لكرة القدم فيما يتعلق بالتصوير غير المصرح به لتدريبات الأندية الأخرى.

" وتابع البيان: "بالإضافة إلى ذلك، تلقى النادي خصما قدره أربع نقاط سيتم تطبيقه على جدول بطولة 2026-2027، إلى جانب توبيخ فيما يتعلق بجميع التهم. " ونتيجة للقرار، يعود ميدلسبره إلى تصفيات الصعود المؤهلة لكأس العالم 2026، وسيخوض المباراة النهائية ضد هال سيتي، ولا تزال المباراة النهائية مقررة يوم السبت 23 مايو، وسيتم تأكيد موعد انطلاقها لاحقا.

وكان قد شوهد أحد أعضاء طاقم ساوثهامبتون وهو يصور إحدى جلسات تدريب ميدلسبره في الفترة التي سبقت مباراة نصف النهائي الفاصلة بين الناديين، والتي فاز بها ساوثهامبتون في النهاية ليتأهل لنهائي الملحق أمام هال سيتي لتحديد الفريق الثالث المتأهل للدوري الممتاز. ثم طالب ميدلسبره رسميا بطرد ساوثهامبتون، وفي جلسة استماع يوم الثلاثاء، تمت الموافقة على طلبهم، حيث قامت رابطة الدوري الإنجليزي لكرة القدم باستبعاد ساوثهامبتون وخصم أربع نقاط منهم للموسم المقبل.

وكانت قد وجهت إلى نادي ساوثهامبتون أولى التهم يوم الجمعة 8 مايو، ثم وجهت إليه تهم إضافية يوم الأحد 17 مايو تتعلق بمخالفات أخرى خلال موسم 2025-2026. وقد نشأت هذه التهم الإضافية من أمور تم تحديدها بعد بدء الإجراءات الأولية المتعلقة بنادي ميدلسبره. وأقر نادي ساوثهامبتون بمخالفات للوائح التي تلزم الأندية بالتصرف بأقصى درجات حسن النية، وتحظر حضور أي حصة تدريبية لناد آخر خلال 72 ساعة قبل موعد المباراة المقررة.

وتتعلق هذه المخالفات بمباريات ضد أكسفورد يونايتد في ديسمبر 2025، وإبسويتش تاون في أبريل 2026، وميدلسبره في مايو 2026. ويحق لنادي ساوثهامبتون استئناف قرار اللجنة وفقا للوائح رابطة الدوري الإنجليزي لكرة القدم، وتجري رابطة الدوري الإنجليزي لكرة القدم مناقشات مع الأندية الثلاثة بشأن تداعيات القرار. وسيفتقد فريق ساوثهامبتون الآن مباراة توصف بأنها الأغنى في عالم كرة القدم، حيث يضمن الفائزون في نهائي التصفيات الحصول على ما لا يقل عن 127 مليون يورو من عائدات البث التلفزيوني للدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز





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