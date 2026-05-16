Leader of Gaza's military wing, Abu Suheib, killed in Israeli airstrike

The leader of Hamas' military wing in the Gaza Strip, Abu Suheib, has been killed in an Israeli airstrike, according to a spokesperson for the movement. The spokesperson said that Abu Suheib had a long history of jihad and resisting Israeli occupation and that his death marks a significant loss for the Palestinian cause.

وقال متحدث الحركة حازم قاسم، في كلمة مصورة، إن الحركة تنعى واحدة من أكبر مجاهدي الشعب الفلسطيني، القائد العام لكتائب عز الدين القسام، عز الدين الحداد (أبا صهيب)، بعد رحلة طويلة من الجهاد ومقارعة الاحتلال.

وأضاف أن الحداد ينضم إلى قادة ورموز الثورة الفلسطينية المعاصرة الشهداء، مؤكدا أن مسيرة الحركة مستمرة رغم هذا الفقد العظيم، ويحدها الأمل بالنصر. في وقت سابق، شيع فلسطينيون جثامين 8 فلسطينيين بينهم الحداد استشهدوا بقصف إسرائيلي استهدف شقة سكنية مأهولة ومركبة مدنية بمدينة غزة الجمعة، ضمن الخروقات الإسرائيلية اليومية لاتفاق وقف إطلاق النار الساري منذ 10 تشرين الأول/ أكتوبر الماضي.

الجيش في بيان، إنه بالتعاون مع جهاز الأمن العام (الشاباك) تم القضاء على عز الدين الحداد، مدعيا أنه من آخر قادة حماس الذين كانوا يقفون خلف أحداث 7 تشرين الأول/ أكتوبر 2023. ويعتبر مسؤولون إسرائيليون أن ما حدث في 7 أكتوبر يمثل أكبر فشل مخابراتي وعسكري إسرائيلي؛ ما ألحق أضرارا كبيرة بصورة الاحتلال الإسرائيلي وجيشه في العالم. وانضم الح Haddad إلى حركة حماس في 1987، وتدرّج في عدة مواقع بالقيادة، من قائد سرية وكتيبة، وصولا إلى قيادة لواء غزة.

وهو القائد العام لكتائب القسام خلفا لمحمد السنوار، شقيق رئيس حركة حماس يحيى السنوار، الذي اغتاله جيش الاحتلال في 13 أيار/ مايو 2025 في غارات جوية على مدينة خان يونس جنوبي غزة. تقديم تقارير إسرائيلية تؤكد لعب الح Haddad دور محوريا في إعادة بناء البنية التحتية العسكرية لكتائب القسام، كما أشرف على تطوير وإنتاج قذائف الياسين 105.

ويعتبر المطلوب رقم واحد لأجهزة المخابرات الإسرائيلية، حيث اتهمته تل أبيب بالمسؤولية المباشرة عن قيادة الجناح العسكري لحركة حماس، وإدارة عمليات إعادة ترميم القدرات العسكرية لكتائب القسام بعد اغتيال السنوار. وجرى التوصل للاتفاق، بعد عامين من حرب إبادة جماعية إسرائيلية بدأت في 8 تشرين الأول/ أكتوبر 2023، بدعم أمريكي، وخلفت أكثر من 72 ألف شهيد وما يزيد عن 172 ألف جريح، ودمارا هائلا طال 90 بالمئة من البنى التحتية المدنية





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Hamas Abu Suheib Kataeb Al-Qassam Israeli Airstrike Palestinian Cause

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