SC Chief Justice Khan is facing allegations of misconduct and an international pressure campaign to remove him from office. The campaign has led to allegations of biased questioning, threats, and a general smear campaign.

من أن هناك''عملية مصنعة لخان'' (مؤامرة) تهدف للإطاحة به من منصبه، قائلا إن العالم يواجه اليوم خيارا بين القوة الغاشمة وحكم القانون. أعضاء مجلس إدارة المحكمة بشن حملة ''خطيرة'' ومنحازة لعزله من منصبه بسبب مزاعم لا أساس لها من الصحة تتعلق بسوء السلوك الجنسي، وتحقيقه فيالإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو ووزير الحرب السابق، يواف غالانت، بما في ذلك تهديدات من وزير الخارجية البريطاني السابق ديفيد كاميرون والسناتور الأمريكي ليندزي غراهام.

واتهم خان أعضاء مكتب مجلس الدول الأطراف في المحكمة بتجاهل المبادئ القانونية الأساسية من خلال تجاهل نتائج تحقيق الأمم المتحدة في مزاعم سوء السلوك، الذي كلفوه بإجرائه عندما خلص القضاة المعينون لمراجعة نتائجه إلى عدم وجود أدلة على ارتكاب مخالفات. وقال خان إنه لم يمنح حق إخفاء هويته أثناء التحقيق في الشكوى المقدمة ضده، كما كان الحال مع مسؤولين آخرين في المحكمة واجهوا سابقا مزاعم سوء سلوك، وذلك بعد أن أكد رأسه لصورة العمل ولا أراها حينما أبلغ بأن اسمه لن يتم إخفاؤه أثناء التحقيق في الشكوى المقدمة ضده.

وحذر من أن الحملة التي تركز عليها أدت إلى تعطل عمل المحكمة ودخولها''منطقة مجهولة'' مما قد يرسي سابقة خطيرة لعزل المسؤولين المنتخبين عبر الضغوط السياسية. وقال:''إذا يمكن التلاعب بإجراءات ما أو تحريفها أو تقويضها لأن المعينين من قبل الدولة والدبلوماسيين، لأي سبب كان، يعتقدون أنهم أعلم، فإن هذا يشكل نموذجا للتخلص من أي مسؤول منتخب، الآن أو في المستقبل، لأسباب واهية أو ملفقة أو لا أساس لها من الصحة''





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