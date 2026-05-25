Kashafat Al-Arab Saudi: A Symphony of Compassion in the Holy Land

In the sacred land of the Hajj, more than 350 volunteer Kshafat (Kashaf) from the Saudi Arabian Association of Kshafat have been rendering humanitarian services in hospitals and health centers under the supervision of the Ministry of Health in Mecca and the Holy Land. These Kshafat have been painting a picture of humanity, going beyond mere organization and support, to create a sense of security in the hearts of the pilgrims, especially the elderly and the sick, who are overwhelmed by the journey and the crowd. They have been working in 7 hospitals and 7 health centers, ensuring smooth flow of patients, assisting medical teams, and even transporting patients between clinics in ambulances. After treatment, they accompany pilgrims to their accommodation, ensuring their safety and well-being. This humanitarian work not only reflects the spirit of service and responsibility of the Kshafat but also highlights the commitment of the Saudi youth and the dedication of the Kshaf organization.

في يومٍ تتجه فيه القلوب إلى المشاعر المقدسة، وتزدحم فيه الطرقات بالحجاج القادمين إلى منى لقضاء يوم التروية، كان أكثر من 350 كشافاً وقائداً كشفياً من منسوبي جمعية الكشافة العربية السعودية يرسمون بصمتٍ صوراً إنسانية مؤثرة داخل المستشفيات والمراكز الصحية التي تشرف عليها وزارة الصحة في مكة المكرمة والمشاعر المقدسة، ضمن أعمال معسكرات الخدمة العامة التي تقيمها الجمعية سنوياً لخدمة ضيوف الرحمن.

ومنذ الساعات الأولى ليوم التروية، انتشر الكشافة في 7 مستشفيات و7 مراكز صحية، يحملون رسالة إنسانية تتجاوز التنظيم والمساندة إلى صناعة الطمأنينة في نفوس الحجاج، خاصة كبار السن والمرضى ومن أنهكتهم مشقة الطريق والزحام. وفي ممرات الطوارئ وعيادات الكشف، وقف الكشافون جنباً إلى جنب مع الفرق الطبية، ينظمون حركة المراجعين، ويساعدون الأطقم الصحية في تسهيل دخول الحالات وخروجها، فيما تولى آخرون نقل المراجعين بين العيادات بالعربات المتحركة، في مشهد يعكس روح المسؤولية والانضباط التي يتحلى بها فتية الكشافة.

ولم تتوقف جهودهم عند أبواب المستشفيات، بل امتدت إلى ما بعد تلقي العلاج؛ إذ يحرص هؤلاء الفتية على مرافقة الحجاج المتعافين وإيصالهم إلى مقار سكنهم، بعد الاطمئنان على سلامتهم، في لفتة إنسانية جسدت معنى العناية بضيوف الرحمن والاهتمام براحتهم. كما أولى أفراد الكشافة من الفتية والقادة اهتماماً بالغاً بكبار السن وذوي الاحتياجات، فكانوا يسابقون الزمن لدفع العربات المتحركة وإيصال أصحابها إلى الأطباء أو إعادتهم إلى أماكن تواجدهم، وسط دعوات صادقة من الحجاج الذين عبروا عن امتنانهم لما وجدوه من حفاوة واهتمام.

ومع تصاعد وتيرة العمل في يوم التروية، أثبت كشافة المملكة مرة أخرى أن العمل الكشفي في الحج لم يعد مجرد مهمة تطوعية، بل منظومة إنسانية متكاملة تُسهم في دعم الجهات الحكومية، وتعكس الصورة المشرفة لشباب الوطن وفتياته في خدمة الحجاج، مستلهمين في ذلك قيم العطاء والانتماء وروح الخدمة التي تقوم عليها الكشفية. فعّلت 10 عيادات طبية لخدمتهم على مدار الساعة





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Kashaf Saudi Arabian Association Of Kshafat Hajj Holy Land Humanitarian Services Organization Service Responsibility Spirit Of Service Youth Dedication

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