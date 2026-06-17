Kylian Mbappé becomes all-time top scorer for French national team

Kylian Mbappé, the captain of the French national team, has achieved a new milestone in the history of French football by becoming the all-time top scorer for the French national team with 58 international goals, surpassing the previous record held by Olivier Giroud. This achievement came during Mbappé's participation in the 2026 World Cup, after scoring two goals in the opening match against Senegal, which ended with a score of three goals to one.

نجح قائد المنتخب الفرنسي كيليان مبابي في كتابة فصل جديد من تاريخ كرة القدم الفرنسية بعدما أصبح الهداف التاريخي لمنتخب فرنسا برصيد 58 هدفًا دوليًا، متجاوزًا الرقم القياسي السابق المسجل باسم أوليفير جيرو والبالغ 57 هدفًا.

وجاء الإنجاز الجديد للنجم الفرنسي خلال مشاركة“الديوك” في بطولة كأس العالم 2026، بعد تسجيله هدفين في افتتاحية مباريات منتخب بلاده أمام السنغال في المباراة التي انتهت بثلاثة أهداف لهدف، ليواصل تحطيم الأرقام القياسية التي رافقته منذ ظهوره الدولي الأول عام 2017. ويُعد مبابي أحد أبرز اللاعبين في تاريخ المنتخب الفرنسي، بعدما قاد بلاده للتتويج بكأس العالم 2018، وواصل تألقه على الساحة الدولية بتسجيله أهدافًا حاسمة في مختلف البطولات الكبرى.

يذكر أن مبابي شارك في كأس العالم لأول مرة عام 2018 في روسيا وتوّج مع منتخب فرنسا بكأس البطولة ووصل إلى نهائي كأس العالم التي أقيمت في قطر قبل أن يخسر الكأس أمام الأرجنتين بضربات الترجيح، على الرغم من تسجيله هاتريك في المباراة النهائية ليصبح ثاني لاعب في تاريخ نهائيات كأس العالم يسجل ثلاثية في المباراة النهائية بعد الإنجليزي جيف هرست أمام ألمانيا الغربية عام 1966، وتعد هذه البطولة هي الثالثة له في بطولات كؤوس العالم خاض خلالها 15 مباراة سجل فيها 14 هدفا حتى الآن





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Kylian Mbappé French National Team All-Time Top Scorer International Goals World Cup 2026

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