Kuwaiti tanker uses secret route to bypass Iran blockade

باستخدام ناقلة تابعة لها، في وقت يتجه عدد متزايد من المنتجين إلى أساليب سرية لإيصال شحنات الطاقة إلى الأسواق. عبرت الناقلة "غاز أم الرويسات" التابعة لذراع الشحن في مؤسسة البترول الكويتية، المضيق قبل أن تنقل شحنة غاز البترول المسال إلى سفينة أخرى تتجه حالياً إلى ميناء باراديب في الهند، وفقاً لمتعاملين وشركة"كبلر" (Kpler) وبيانات تتبع السفن التي جمعتها بلومبرغ.

وكانت الناقلة قد أوقفت بث إشارات التتبع عقب تحميل الشحنة الشهر الماضي، قبل أن تعاود الظهور قرب الهند يوم الأحد. يتجه كبار المنتجين، بما في ذلك الإمارات العربية المتحدة، بصورة متزايدة إلى إيقاف أجهزة التتبع على الناقلات التابعة لهم من أجل تصدير النفط الخام والغاز الطبيعي المسال عبر المضيق.

ورغم أن أحجام الشحنات لا تزال أدنى بكثير من مستويات ما قبل الحرب، تتوقع مجموعة"رابيدان إنرجي" (Rapidan Energy Group) أنه يتم نقل نحو مليوني برميل يومياً من النفط ومشتقاته من الخليج العربي إلى الأسواق. وقال كياران تايلر، كبير محللي الأبحاث في شركة"كبلر": مع نجاح الشحنات الإماراتية في استخدام هذا الأسلوب خلال الأسابيع الماضية لا أستغرب أن يتبناه الآخرون أيضاً.

وأضاف أن الإمارات بدأت اللجوء إلى هذه الآلية الشهر الماضي لضمان استمرار تدفق شحنات غاز البترول المسال إلى الهند التي تُعد أحد المشترين الرئيسيين. وكانت الكويت طرحت مؤخراً شحنات من نفطها الخام للبيع إلى مصافٍ آسيوية للمرة الأولى منذ اندلاع الحرب مع إيران، في إشارة إضافية إلى استمرار خروج الإمدادات من الخليج عبر مضيق هرمز.

وبحسب بيانات شركة"كبلر", حمّلت الناقلة"غاز أم الرويسات" شحنة غاز البترول المسال في 28 مايو من مصفاة ميناء الأحمدي، حيث تدير مؤسسة البترول الكويتية منشأة لمعالجة الغاز، فيما كانت أجهزة التتبع متوقفة. بعد عبور المضيق، نقلت"غاز أم الرويسات" شحنتها إلى الناقلة العملاقة"بادريناث" (Badrinath)، المستأجرة من قبل مؤسسة البترول الكويتية، عبر عملية نقل مباشر من سفينة إلى أخرى، بحسب متعاملين وبيانات تتبع السفن وشركة"كبلر". وتتجه الناقلة حالياً إلى ميناء باراديب الهندي. لتوفير هذا الوقود المستخدم أساساً لأغراض الطهي





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Kuwait Iran Blockade Tanker Route

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