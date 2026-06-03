Kuwait Condemns Iranian Attacks on Civilian Facilities, Calls for Strong International Response

The Kuwaiti government has strongly condemned ongoing Iranian attacks on civilian facilities, including the recent missile and drone strikes on Kuwait International Airport, resulting in casualties and damage to vital infrastructure and diplomatic missions. The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry has called for a strong international response to these attacks, emphasizing the need to uphold international law and norms and protect the security and stability of the region.

أدانت دولة الكويت بأشد العبارات الهجمات الإيرانية المتواصلة بالصواريخ البالستية والطائرات المسيّرة، مؤكدة أن الهجوم الأخير الذي وقع فجر اليوم(الأربعاء) استهدف مجدداً منشآت مدنية وحيوية، وفي مقدمتها مطار الكويت الدولي، ما أسفر عن وفاة شخص وإصابة آخرين، إضافة إلى أضرار لحقت بمنشآت حيوية وبعثات دبلوماسية.

وقالت وزارة الخارجية الكويتية في بيان إن الاعتداءات الإيرانية استهدفت مرافق مدنية وحيوية داخل البلاد، متسببة في سقوط ضحية وإصابة عدد من الأشخاص، فضلاً عن أضرار مادية طالت منشآت حيوية ومقار بعثات دبلوماسية. الكويت: الاعتداءات ترفع التوتر وتهدد الاستقرار وشددت الوزارة على رفض الكويت القاطع للهجمات الإيرانية، معتبرة أنها أعمال عدوانية سافرة تسهم في زيادة التصعيد ورفع مستوى التوتر في المنطقة، وتقوض أمنها واستقرارها.

وأضاف أن هذه الاعتداءات تشكل خرقاً فاضحاً لقواعد القانون الدولي وميثاق الأمم المتحدة وقرار مجلس الأمن رقم 2817 لعام 2026. وأكدت الخارجية الكويتية أن أمن البلاد وسيادتها وسلامة المواطنين والمقيمين «خط أحمر لا يمكن المساس به»، مشيرة إلى أن تكرار هذه الهجمات يعكس نهجاً عدوانياً منظماً لن تتهاون الكويت في التعامل معه





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Iran Kuwait Attacks Civilian Facilities International Law Security Council Resolution No. 2817 Of 2026

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