Korean North Army Participates in Russian Victory Day Parade

Korean North Army soldiers participated in the annual Victory Day parade in Moscow, marking the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. The parade was held on Saturday, and the participation of the Korean North Army troops was announced by the official media in North Korea on Sunday.

شارك جنود من كوريا الشمالية في العرض العسكري الروسي المقام بالساحة الحمراء في موسكو بمناسبة يوم النصر، السبت، في إشارة إلى تعمق العلاقات بين البلدين.

الشكر لقائد عسكري كوري شمالي، بعد مشاركة قوات من بلاده في العرض العسكري، حسبما ذكرت وسائل الإعلام الرسمية في كوريا الشمالية، الأحد. وقالت وكالة الأنباء المركزية الكورية الشمالية في تقرير، إن 'القوات الكورية الشمالية سارت في الساحة الحمراء بموسكو'، في العرض الذي يوافق الذكرى الحادية والثمانين للنصر السوفيتي على ألمانيا النازية في الحرب العالمية الثانية. وذكرت الوكالة أن 'بوتين التقى قائد قائد الوحدة المشاركة بعد العرض، وأعرب عن امتنانه'، مشيرة إلى أن 'مشاركة القوات جاءت بدعوة من روسيا'.

وكانت وسائل إعلام روسية قد ذكرت في وقت سابق، أنها المرة الأولى التي يسير فيها جنود كوريون شماليون إلى جانب القوات الروسية في عرض يوم النصر السنوي





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