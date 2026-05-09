King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed congratulate Kyrgyz Republic on Victory Day

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent congratulatory messages to the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, President Sadyr Japarov, on the occasion of the anniversary of Victory Day for his country.

NEWS TEXT: 9 مايو 2026 - 14:47 | آخر تحديث 9 مايو 2026 - 14:47بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية تهنئة، لرئيس الجمهورية القرغيزية الرئيس صادير جباروف، بمناسبة ذكرى يوم النصر لبلاده.

وأعرب الملك، عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات بدوام الصحة والسعادة له، ولحكومة وشعب الجمهورية القرغيزية الشقيق اطراد التقدم والازدهار. كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية تهنئة، لرئيس الجمهورية القرغيزية الرئيس صادير جباروف، بمناسبة ذكرى يوم النصر لبلاده. وعبر ولي العهد، عن أطيب التهاني وأصدق التمنيات بموفور الصحة والسعادة له، ولحكومة وشعب الجمهورية القرغيزية الشقيق المزيد من التقدم والازدهار





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Kyrgyz Republic Victory Day King Salman Crown Prince Mohammed President Sadyr Japarov

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