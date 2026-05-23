King Salman and Crown Prince Send Condolences to the Emir of Kuwait After the Passing of Sheikh Al-Malik Al-Sabah

King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman have respectively sent telegrams of condolences and sympathy to the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, following the passing of Sheikh Al-Malik Al-Sabah, the brother of the late Emir Late Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. The two heads of state express their condolences and sympathy to the Emir and to the family of the deceased, asking Allah Almighty for forgiveness and a place in heaven. Protection from harm is also requested for the leadership of Kuwait.

23 مايو 2026 - 22:08 | آخر تحديث 23 مايو 2026 - 22:08بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، برقية عزاء ومواساة، لأمير دولة الكويت الشيخ مشعل الأحمد الجابر الصباح، في وفاة الشيخ محمد فيصل محمد عبدالعزيز المالك الصباح (رحمه الله).

وقال الملك سلمان: «علمنا بنبأ وفاة الشيخ محمد فيصل محمد عبدالعزيز المالك الصباح -رحمه الله- وإننا إذ نبعث لسموكم ولأسرة الفقيد بالغ التعازي، وصادق المواساة، لنسأل الله سبحانه وتعالى أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته ومغفرته، ويسكنه فسيح جناته، وأن يحفظكم من كل سوء، إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون». كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، برقية عزاء ومواساة، لأمير دولة الكويت الشيخ مشعل الأحمد الجابر الصباح، في وفاة الشيخ محمد فيصل محمد عبدالعزيز المالك الصباح (رحمه الله).

وقال ولي العهد: «تلقيت نبأ وفاة الشيخ محمد فيصل محمد عبدالعزيز المالك الصباح -رحمه الله- وأبعث لسموكم ولأسرة الفقيد أحر التعازي، وأصدق المواساة، سائلاً المولى العلي القدير أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته ومغفرته، ويسكنه فسيح جناته، وأن يحفظكم من كل سوء، إنه سميع مجيب»





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Kuwait News Of The Passing Of The Late Emir Late Shei King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Salman Condolences And Sympathy Allah Almighty Forgiveness And A Place In Heaven Protection From Harm

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