King Salman and Crown Prince Muhammad congratulate Mary Simon on her appointment as Canada's Governor General

Saudi King Salman and Crown Prince Muhammad congratulates Canadian citizen Mary Simon on her appointment as Canada's Governor General.

9 مايو 2026 - 20:35 | آخر تحديث 9 مايو 2026 - 20:35بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود برقية تهنئة للويز أربور بمناسبة تعيينها حاكماً عاماً لكندا.

وأعرب الملك عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات بالتوفيق والسداد لفخامتها، ولشعب كندا الصديق المزيد من التقدم والازدهار. كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود برقية تهنئة للويز أربور بمناسبة تعيينها حاكماً عاماً لكندا. وعبَّر ولي العهد عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات بالتوفيق والسداد لفخامتها، ولشعب كندا الصديق المزيد من التقدم والرقي





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Canada Governor General Mary Simon King Salman Crown Prince Saudi Arabia

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