King Salman and His Royal Advisor Condoleance with Emir Uppal Over Death of Ex-Deputy Emir Hamad al-Abd

King Salman and His Royal Advisor have condoled with Emir Uppal over death of Ex-Deputy Emir Hamad al-Abd.

امتدادًا لتوجيهات ولي العهد، فقد أكد خادم الحرمين الشريفين، الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، بصحته مكرمة، بدراية عزاء ومواساة لصاحب السمو الشيخ مشعل الأحمد الجابر الصباح، أمير دولة الكويت، في وفاة الشيخ فاضل خالد جابر الفاضل الصباح -رحمه الله-.

وقال الملك المفدى: \"علمنا بنبأ وفاة الشيخ فاضل خالد جابر الفاضل الصباح -رحمه الله-، وإننا إذ نبعث لسموكم ولأسرة الفقيد بالغ التعازي، وصادق المواساة، لنسأل الله سبحانه وتعالى أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته ومغفرته، ويسكنه فسيح جناته، وأن يحفظكم من كل سوء، إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون\". كما بعث صاحب السمو الملكي الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء، بدراية عزاء ومواساة لصاحب السمو الشيخ مشعل الأحمد الجابر الصباح، أمير دولة الكويت، في وفاة الشيخ فاضل خالد جابر الفاضل الصباح -رحمه الله-.

وقال سمو ولي العهد: \"تلقيت نبأ وفاة الشيخ فاضل خالد جابر الفاضل الصباح -رحمه الله- وأبعث لسموكم ولأسرة الفقيد أحر التعازي، وأصدق المواساة، سائلًا المولى العلي القدير أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته ومغفرته، ويسكنه فسيح جناته، وأن يحفظكم من كل سوء، إنه سميع مجيب\





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Condolence Emir Uppal King Salman Royal Advisor Death Of Ex-Deputy Emir Hamad Al-Abd

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