King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, Attend Opening Ceremony of Parliament in Rare Appearance

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, made a rare appearance at the opening ceremony of the new parliamentary session, marking one of the most significant constitutional and ceremonial events in the United Kingdom. The event took place at the Palace of Westminster, where the King wore the Imperial State Crown, adorned with 2868 diamonds, while Camilla, Queen Consort, wore the George IV State Diadem, a historic piece of jewelry dating back to 1820. The ceremony marked the beginning of the new parliamentary year, during which the King outlines the government's agenda for the upcoming year.

14 مايو 2026 - 02:38 | آخر تحديث 14 مايو 2026 - 02:38فى ظهور نادر، ارتدى الملك تشارلز الثالث أمس (الأربعاء)، تاج تتويجه أثناء إلقاء خطاب افتتاح الدورة البرلمانية الجديدة، مرتدياً تاج التتويج الإمبراطوري المرصع بـ2868 ماسة، كما تألقت الملكة كاميلا بتاج تاريخي.

وأضفى الملك تشارلز (77 عاماً) والملكة كاميلا (78 عاماً) على الحفل رونقاً استثنائياً، إذ انتقل الزوجان الملكيان من قصر باكنغهام إلى مبنى البرلمان في موكب ملكي فخم على متن العربة الملكية الإيرلندية التي حملت الملكة إليزابيث الثانية في يوم زفافها عام 1947، وسط حراس يرتدون الزي الأحمر الملكي يحملون التاج في موكب رسمي داخل البرلمان قبل أن يرتديه الملك. وارتدى الملك تشارلز التاج الإمبراطوري للدولة، أثناء إلقاء «خطاب الملك» الذي يحدد جدول أعمال الحكومة للسنة البرلمانية الجديدة، وهذا التاج مصنوع من الذهب الخالص، ويعود تاريخه إلى تتويج الملك جورج السادس عام 1937، وهو مرصع بـ2868 ماسة، و17 ياقوتة زرقاء، و11 زمردة، و269 لؤلؤة، و4 ياقوتات حمراء.

ورغم أن الملك تشارلز تُوّج رسمياً بـ«تاج القديس إدوارد» في حفل التتويج مايو 2023 وهو تاج يُستخدم مرة واحدة فقط في التتويج، إلا أنه استبدله بالتاج الإمبراطوري في نهاية المراسم، وهو ما يرتديه عادة في المناسبات الرسمية الكبرى مثل افتتاح البرلمان، كما عُرض هذا التاج على نعش الملكة إليزابيث الثانية خلال جنازتها عام 2022. أما الملكة كاميلا، فقد تألقت بـالتاج الماسي المعروف أيضاً باسم تاج جورج الرابع، الذي صُنع عام 1820 خصيصاً لتتويج الملك جورج الرابع، وارتدت كاميلا هذا التاج للمرة الثانية في افتتاح البرلمان خلال عهد زوجها، بعد ظهورها الأول في نوفمبر 2023.

ويمثل افتتاح الدورة البرلمانية أحد أبرز المناسبات الدستورية والاحتفالية في المملكة المتحدة، ويرتدي الملك فيه رداء الدولة الأحمر الفاخر ويتوج بالتاج الإمبراطوري، ثم يلقي خطاباً يرسم السياسات الحكومية القادمة. ويُعد هذا الظهور نادراً نسبياً للتاج بسبب وزنه الثقيل (يزن أكثر من كيلوغرام) وأهميته التاريخية، ما يجعله رمزاً قوياً لاستمرارية النظام الملكي البريطاني، ويأتي الحفل هذا العام وسط اهتمام إعلامي كبير بتألق الملك والملكة معاً في كامل بهائهما الملكي





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King Charles III Camilla Queen Consort Imperial State Crown George IV State Diadem Opening Ceremony Of Parliament New Parliamentary Year Government's Agenda Constitutional And Ceremonial Events United Kingdom

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