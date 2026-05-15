Kingdom of Saudi Arabia wins top spot at ISEF 2026, with 24 international science awards

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has achieved a remarkable feat by topping the global rankings at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF 2026), securing 24 international science awards in the computational biology and informatics field. This achievement showcases Saudi Arabia's rising presence in the global scientific community and its scientific prowess.

15 مايو 2026 - 23:18 | آخر تحديث 15 مايو 2026 - 23:18توجت المملكة العربية السعودية بالمركز الأول عالميًا في معرض ريجينيرون الدولي للعلوم والهندسة (آيسف 2026) في مجال علم الأحياء الحسابي والمعلوماتية، بعد أن حصد المنتخب السعودي للعلوم والهندسة 24 جائزة دولية، في إنجاز جديد يعكس الحضور السعودي المتقدم في أحد أكبر المحافل العلمية العالمية.

وتوزعت الجوائز التي حققها المنتخب السعودي في المعرض، المقام بمدينة فينيكس بولاية أريزونا الأمريكية خلال الفترة من 9 إلى 15 مايو الجاري، على 12 جائزة كبرى، شملت جائزة عالمية في المركز الأول، و4 جوائز في المركز الثاني، و5 جوائز في المركز الثالث، وجائزتين في المركز الرابع، إضافة إلى 12 جائزة خاصة





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Science Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia ISEF 2026 Regeneron International Science And Engineerin Computational Biology And Informatics ISEF Global Rankings Регіоنيرون

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