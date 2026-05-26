Jabal Rahmah in Arafat: A Symbol of Islamic Unity and Devotion

Jabal Rahmah, located in Arafat, is one of the most prominent Islamic landmarks associated with the most significant moments of Hajj. Millions of pilgrims gather there on the day of Arafat, creating a spiritual spectacle that embodies humility, prayer, and detachment from worldly desires. The mountain, which is located in the eastern part of Arafat, is approximately 22 kilometers east of Mecca and is considered one of the most significant geographical and religious landmarks in the holy sites. It is closely linked to the Prophet Muhammad's (peace be upon him) presence at the Farewell Pilgrimage, where he delivered a speech that established fundamental principles of justice, equality, and upholding rights.

يُجسّد جبل الرحمة في مشعر عرفات أحد أبرز المعالم الإسلامية التي ارتبطت بأعظم مشاهد الحج، إذ يقف عنده ملايين الحجاج في يوم عرفة، في مشهد إيماني مهيب تتجلّى فيه معاني الخشوع والدعاء والتجرد لله تعالى، وسط أجواء روحانية تستحضر وحدة المسلمين من مختلف الأعراق واللغات والثقافات، وهم يتضرعون إلى الله في يوم يُعدّ من أعظم أيام الدنيا.

ويقع جبل الرحمة في الجهة الشرقية من صعيد عرفات، على بُعد (22) كيلومترًا شرق مكة المكرمة، ويُعد من أشهر المعالم الجغرافية والدينية في المشاعر المقدسة، إذ يرتبط في الوعي الإسلامي بوقوف النبي محمد -صلى الله عليه وسلم- في حجة الوداع، حين خطب المسلمين وأرسى مبادئ عظيمة شكّلت منهجًا خالدًا في العدل والمساواة وصيانة الحقوق.

ويبلغ ارتفاع جبل الرحمة نحو (65) مترًا عن سطح الأرض المحيطة به، ويتميّز بلونه الداكن وتكوينه الصخري الطبيعي، فيما ينتصب على قمته عمود شاخص أبيض يبلغ ارتفاعه عدة أمتار؛ ليكون علامة ظاهرة للحجاج والزوار من مختلف أنحاء المشعر، ويحيط به عدد من الساحات والممرات التي خضعت خلال السنوات الماضية لمشروعات تطوير وتأهيل، بهدف تنظيم حركة الحشود وتيسير الوصول إليه ضمن منظومة متكاملة من الخدمات التي تنفذها الجهات المعنية لخدمة ضيوف الرحمن





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Saudi Arabia Announces Completion of Hajj Pilgrims' Arrival and Preparations for Arafat StationingThe Saudi government announced on Monday that the Hajj pilgrims have completed their arrival at Mina for the performance of the Tawaif (the Eighth of Dhul Hijjah) and the preparations for the stationing at Arafat, the most important station in the Hajj, on Tuesday. The first phase of the security plan for Hajj was successfully implemented with great care and coordination with all the relevant authorities, and the arrival of pilgrims at Mina was carried out smoothly with high traffic flow, ensuring a peaceful and comfortable stay for the pilgrims for the day of Tawaif and the night before the ascent to Arafat. The security forces are also preparing for the ascent of pilgrims from Mecca to Arafat.

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