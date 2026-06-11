Japan Rages Over Trump's Use of Anime and Manga Characters in Social Media Posts

The controversy surrounding the use of anime and manga characters by US President Donald Trump has been escalating since March. The characters, which represent Japanese values such as courage, friendship, and perseverance, have been used by Trump in his social media posts, including a picture of himself as Naruto Uzumaki, the protagonist of the popular anime series. A petition signed by over 20,000 people has been launched, accusing Trump of not embodying the values of these characters and using them for political purposes, which could be a violation of their creators' rights. The petition was first launched in March after some users noticed the use of anime characters in Trump's posts. The White House and the owners of the rights to the anime and manga have been contacted for comment.

يتصاعد الجدل في اليابان بشأن استخدام الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب لشخصيات الأنمي والمانغا الشهيرة في منشوراته على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي. وبدأ الاستياء يظهر منذ شهر مارس/آذار، عندما لاحظ المعجبون أن الرئيس يستخدم صوراً لشخصيات يابانية أيقونية من عالم الرسوم المتحركة، بل وصوّر نفسه في إحدى الحالات على هيئة شخصيات معروفة مثل ناروتو وبيكاتشو ويو-غي-يو.

وحتى الآن، وقّع نحو 20 ألف شخص على عريضة إلكترونية، تحتج بأن ترامب لا يجسد القيم التي تمثلها هذه الشخصيات، وأن استخدامها لأغراض سياسية قد يشكل انتهاكاً لحقوق مبتكريها. وتواصلت بي بي سي مع جهات أخرى مالكة للحقوق ومع البيت الأبيض للحصول على تعليق. أُطلقت العريضة التي تطالب ترامب والبيت الأبيض باحترام أعمال المانغا اليابانية لأول مرة في مارس/آذار، بعدما لفت منشوران انتباه بعض المعجبين.

إذ نشر الحساب الرسمي للبيت الأبيض على منصة "إكس" مقاطع فيديو تمزج بين لقطات الضربات العسكرية الأمريكية على إيران ومشاهد من سلسلتي "يو-غي-يو!

" و"دراغون بول". وقبل ذلك بيوم، نشر الحساب صورة تحمل شعار "لنجعل أمريكا عظيمة مجدداً" فوق ما يبدو أنه لقطة شاشة من لعبة بوكيمون "بوكوبيا". وعادت العريضة إلى الواجهة بعد أن شارك ترامب يوم السبت مقطع فيديو على منصة "تروث سوشال" يصوّر نفسه على هيئة "ناروتو أوزوماكي"، بطل سلسلة الأنمي والمانغا الشهيرة التي تروي رحلة نينجا شاب يسعى لأن يصبح قائد قريته.

ويرى الموقعون على العريضة، إلى جانب العديد من المعجبين عبر الإنترنت، أن هذه الشخصيات تنقل إلى الجمهور حول العالم قيم الشجاعة والصداقة والمثابرة، وأن استخدام ترامب لها بهذه الطريقة يتعارض مع النوايا والرسائل التي أراد مبتكروها إيصالها. وأطلقت اليابانية نانا سوزوكي، المقيمة في محافظة كاناغاوا، العريضة المناهضة لاستخدام الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب شخصيات الأنمي والمانغا اليابانية في منشوراته السياسية.

وقالت سوزوكي، البالغة من العمر 34 عاماً وتصف نفسها بأنها من أشد المعجبين بالأنمي والمانغا، لبي بي سي إنها شعرت بضرورة التحرك إزاء ما اعتبرته "إساءة" لاستخدام هذه الأعمال. وأضاف: "توفي كازوكي تاكاهاشي، مبتكر سلسلة "يو-غي-يو!

", أثناء محاولته إنقاذ شخص في البحر، وآلمني بشدة أن تُستغل روحه النبيلة ورسالة أعماله في سياق عسكري، خصوصاً أنه لم يعد موجوداً اليوم ليعبر عن موقفه بنفسه". وأوضحت سوزوكي أن الهدف من العريضة هو إتاحة منصة للأشخاص الذين يشاركونها الشعور بالاستياء، وإبراز حجم الاهتمام الشعبي بضرورة احترام حقوق المبدعين اليابانيين وأعمالهم





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