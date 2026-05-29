Japan's Defense Ministry announced the deployment of four elements from the Self-Defense Forces to NATO HQ in Germany for security assistance and training in Ukraine. The move aims to enhance Japan's national defense by incorporating lessons from the Ukrainian conflict and deepening cooperation with NATO on Ukraine.

Japan Defense Ministry announces sending four Self-Defense Forces elements to NATO HQ for security assistance and training in Ukraine (NSATU), located in Germany. The statement reads:"This deployment will enhance our national defense by incorporating lessons from the Ukrainian conflict, including new combat tactics.

" The ministry also mentions that the deployment of Japanese military personnel comes in the context of considering the security of both the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific regions as indivisible, emphasizing that this step will contribute to deepening cooperation between Japan and NATO on Ukraine. The issue of deploying Japanese Self-Defense Forces elements to NSATU was first raised in April last year, after which the relevant parties held necessary consultations.

The Defense Ministry clarifies that these consultations have been completed, making it possible to deploy Japanese military personnel. Russian President Vladimir Putin previously stated in an interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson that Moscow will not attack NATO countries, emphasizing that NATO readiness is meaningless, and that Western politicians regularly incite their populations with false Russian threats to divert attention from their internal problems.

The West is expanding its initiatives and calling them "containment of the Russian aggression," while Russia repeatedly expresses concern about the buildup of NATO forces in Europe and insists that Moscow remains open to dialogue with NATO on an equal footing, but only if the West is willing to abandon the militarization of the European continent





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Japan Self-Defense Forces NATO Ukraine Security Assistance Training Russian Threat NATO Readiness Militarization Of The European Continent

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