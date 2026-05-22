Japan's finance minister confirms that the government aims to avoid excessive reliance on issuing bonds for additional budgets in the event of an additional budget. The minister also emphasized the need to reduce risks while implementing measures to alleviate the economic burden caused by rising costs related to the Iran war. Inflation: The annual base rate of inflation in Japan has slowed to the lowest level in four years in April due to the influence of government support for fuel costs and education, while experts predict that the impact of the war in the Middle East on oil prices will accelerate the growth of prices in the future.

اليابان تؤكد أنها ستتجنب الاعتماد المفرط على الديون لتمويل موازنة إضافية. وزيرة المالية اليابانية ساتسوكي كاتاياما: الحكومة ستسعى لتجنب الاعتماد المفرط على إصدار ديون جديدة في حال إعداد موازنة إضافية.

رئيسة الوزراء ساناي تاكايتشي طلبت من حكومتها النظر في إعداد موازنة تكميلية لتمويل الإجراءات اللازمة للتخفيف من الأثر الاقتصادي الناجم عن ارتفاع التكاليف بسبب الحرب مع إيران. حجمها قريب من المستوى الذي يتم الحديث عنه. تضخم: تضخم الأساسي السنوي في اليابان تباطأ إلى أدنى مستوى له في أربع سنوات في أبريل بسبب تأثير الدعم الحكومي على الوقود والتعليم, تضخم: ارتفع مؤشر أسعار المستهلك الأساسي في اليابان بنسبة 1.4 في المائة في أبريل مقارنةً بالعام السابق.

ارتفع مؤشر منفصل بـ1.9 في المائة. بنك اليابان: يراقب التضخم. بنك اليابان: يسعى لنقل النمو الاضطراري من أسعار الجملة إلى أسعار المستهلك. الاقتصاد الإيطالي: وضع احتياطات Breitovski وأوليفيرو معززين لمعالجة mantenerieীত:. الحرب: تصعيد بين اليابان والصين في المعادن الأرضية النادر





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