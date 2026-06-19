Jeddah Municipality Closes Down Illegal Tobacco Storage Site in Al-Fadhilah Neighborhood

The Jeddah Municipality has identified a violating site in the 'Al-Fadhilah' neighborhood in the southern part of the city, which was used to store tobacco products of unknown origin. The specialized teams destroyed 1,330 kilograms of the seized items as part of a joint campaign that is part of ongoing efforts to monitor and address violating sites and activities.

19 يونيو 2026 - 20:00 | آخر تحديث 19 يونيو 2026 - 20:00ضبطت أمانة محافظة جدة موقعًا مخالفًا بحي «الفضيلة» جنوب المحافظة، استُغل لتخزين منتجات تبغ مجهولة المصدر، إذ أتلفت الفرق المختصة 1330 كيلوجرامًا من المضبوطات، ضمن حملة مشتركة تأتي في إطار الجهود المستمرة لرصد ومعالجة المواقع والأنشطة المخالفة.

وأوضح مدير رصد ومعالجة الظواهر السلبية بالأمانة ياسر بن سراج بخش، أن أعمال مباشرة الموقع كشفت عن وجود أربع غرف داخلية مهيأة لتخزين مستلزمات ومنتجات التبغ بطرق مخالفة، مبينًا أن الفرق الرقابية ضبطت 1330 كيلوجرامًا من «المعسل» مجهول المصدر، فيما جرى إتلاف الكميات المضبوطة وإغلاق الموقع، بدعم من بلدية الجنوب الفرعية، ومشاركة هيئة الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك، ووزارة التجارة، والضبط الميداني، والدفاع المدني. وأكد أن الأمانة تواصل تكثيف حضورها الميداني لمعالجة الأنشطة المخالفة داخل الأحياء السكنية، من خلال حملات رقابية تستهدف رصد المواقع غير النظامية والحد من الممارسات المخالفة، بما يسهم في حماية الصحة العامة، وتعزيز الامتثال للاشتراطات النظامية، وتحسين المشهد الحضري





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Jeddah Municipality Illegal Tobacco Storage Site Al-Fadhilah Neighborhood Tobacco Products Of Unknown Origin Joint Campaign Specialized Teams Destroyed 1 330 Kilograms Of The Seized Items Closed Down The Site Support From The Southern Sub-Municipality Participation From The Zakat Tax And Customs Authority Ministry Of Commerce Field Control Civil Defense Intensify Its Field Presence Monitoring Campaigns Identify Irregular Sites Reduce Violating Practices Protection Of Public Health Enhance Compliance With Regulatory Requirement Improve The Urban Landscape

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